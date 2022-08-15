Wynton Harvey’s biography: what is known about Steve Harvey’s son?

Wynton Harvey is a young social media personality from the United States. He is the son of the American comedian and actor Steve Harvey. Wynton's father hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show and Family Feud. The young internet celebrity is also known in the world of photography.

Photo: @wyntonharvey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wynton Harvey is an activist and philanthropist. He supports the Black Lives Matter movement as he has been involved in at least one peaceful protest in the States. He is a devout Muslim.

Profile summary

Full name Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey Popular as Wynton Harvey Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 1997 Age 25 years (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Broderick Stephen Harvey Mother Mary Lee Shackleford Siblings 6 Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Taylor Gordon College Savannah College of Art and Design Profession Photographer, social media personality Net worth $500,000 Instagram @wyntonharvey

Wynton Harvey’s bio

He was born in the United States of America. He is of American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. The social media personality studied at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia. There, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2020.

Who is Wynton Harvey’s mother?

His mother is Mary Shackleford. Wynton Harvey’s father, Steve, has had three marriages, and Mary is one of his ex-wives. After being husband and wife for about ten years, the couple decided to part ways in 2005. Steve Harvey and Mary's divorce did not end well, leading to a dramatic and eventful custody battle. The court ruled in favour of Steve by granting him full custody of his son Wynton.

According to Los Angeles Times, the court granted Wynton Harvey’s mother a generous settlement that included a $1.5-million payout, retainment of three of their homes and an allowance of $40,000 a month until 2009. The court order’s ruling went down the drain after she violated a court order in 2013 by falsely accusing Steve Harvey of child abuse. Mary failed to produce evidence to support her allegations, and the court cleared Steve's name.

Who are Wynton Harvey’s siblings?

While he is Steve and Mary’s only child, the internet sensation has six siblings from his father's other marriages. Wynton's half-siblings from his father's first marriage are twins Karli and Brandi, and a brother, Broderick Harvey Jr. His elder half-sister, Brandi, is a successful entrepreneur and activist. She is the founder of a fitness, health and lifestyle website for women named Beyond Her.

Wynton’s step-siblings are Morgan, Lori and Jason. The internet sensation is the youngest biological child in the Harvey family.

How old is Wynton Harvey?

Wynton Harvey’s age is 25 years as of August 2022. He was born on 18 July 1997. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Wynton Harvey do?

He is a social media personality and photographer. Wynton realized his passion for photography at the age of 11. The social media sensation launched his professional photography career in 2016 by launching his first showcase in Atlanta when he was 20.

Steve Harvey’s son opened a studio in Atlanta where he does his shooting portraits, landscape capturing, and conceptualizing household objects. The young American star is also into fashion and dreams of becoming a fashion designer in his career.

The social media sensation is active on Instagram, with a substantial following of over 91 thousand followers. He uses the platform to popularize his photography and fashion.

He is also a human rights activist who fights for the protection of human rights. The internet celebrity is an avid supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. He participated in the peaceful protest for George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What is Wynton Harvey’s net worth?

The American social media sensation has an alleged net worth of $500,000. He makes most of his earnings from his established career in photography. He is estimated to be earning over $65,000 annually from his photography works.

Who is Wynton Harvey’s girlfriend?

Steve Harvey’s son is currently dating Taylor Gordon. She is the daughter of the American television journalist known for his association with BET, Ed Gordon. Taylor is a social media star and model with over 13 thousand followers on Instagram. The duo has been together since 2016.

What is Wynton Harvey’s height?

Steve Harvey’s son stands at the height of 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres). He weighs 143 pounds, equivalent to 65 kilograms.

Wynton Harvey is a successful photographer and social media celebrity from the United States of America. He is well-known as the son of the American television host, producer, actor, and comedian, Steve Harvey. He is an activist and dedicates his time to fighting for human rights.

