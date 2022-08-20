Global site navigation

Local editions

Jadarius Jenkins’ biography: what is known about Jeezy’s son?
Сelebrity biographies

Jadarius Jenkins’ biography: what is known about Jeezy’s son?

by  Night Mongina

Who is Jadarius Jenkins? He is an up-and-coming rapper and fashion designer from the United States of America. He is widely recognized for being the first son of the prominent American rapper Jeezy. His father is known for several hit songs such as Love in This Club, Put On, and I'm so paid.

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Jadarius Jenkins
The fashion designer attends Jeezy In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams
Source: Getty Images

Jadarius Jenkins initially came into the limelight because of his celebrity father. He is a professional fashion designer and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

Profile summary

Full name Jadarius Jenkins
Nickname Lil Jezzy
Gender Male
Date of birth 18 June 1996
Age 26 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac sign Gemini
Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America
Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America
Nationality American
Ethnicity Mixed
Religion Christianity
Sexuality Straight
Height in inches 5’8’’
Height in centimetres 173
Weight in pounds 163
Weight in kilograms 75
Hair colour Black
Eye colour Dark brown
Father Jay Wayne Jenkins
Mother Tenesha Dykes
Siblings 3
Relationship status Single
Education Savannah College of Art and Design, Georgia's Riverwood Academy
Profession rapper, fashion designer
Net worth $1 million

Read also

Violet Brinson’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Jadarius Jenkins’ biography

The up-and-coming rapper was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Jadarius Jenkins' mother is Tenesha Dykes while his father is Jay Wayne Jenkins, popularly known as Jeezy. His father is a prominent American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. He has one brother named Shyheim and two half-siblings, Amra Nor and Monaco.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He completed his high school studies at Georgia's Riverwood Academy in 2015. Later, he enrolled at Savannah College of Art and Design and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Art and Design.

Jadarius Jenkins' age
Jeezy's son Backstage at Jeezy in Concert at The Tabernacle on March 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage
Source: Getty Images

How old is Jadarius Jenkins?

He is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Jadarius Jenkins’ birthday? He was born on 18 June 1996. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Jadarius Jenkins famous?

Jadarius is a rapper and fashion designer best known for being the son of rapper Jeezy. His father is known for his 2005 studio album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which included Billboard Hot 100 singles Soul Survivor and And Then What. He is also known for his hit singles, Love in This Club, and I'm So Paid.

Read also

Mike Busey’s biography: family, net worth, the sausage castle

What is Jadarius Jenkins’ net worth?

The American fashion designer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not verified, therefore, not reliable.

Who is Jadarius Jenkins dating?

He is not dating anyone at the moment; he is single. However, he was previously in a relationship with Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s daughter. Reginae said the following about her relationship with Jadarius,

We were about to start really being on our Jay Z and Beyonce stuff, but it just didn’t work out like that.

What is Jadarius Jenkins’ height?

Jeezy’s son stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs approximately 163 pounds (74 kilograms).

jeezy's son
The American fashion designer at The Tabernacle on 25 November 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince/Wireimage Williams
Source: Getty Images

Fast facts about Jadarius Jenkins

  1. Who is Jadarius Jenkins? He is a rapper and fashion designer known for being Jeezy’s son.
  2. What is Jadarius Jenkins’ age? He is 26 years old as of 2022.
  3. When is Jadarius Jenkins' birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 18 June each year. He was born in 1996.
  4. Who is Jadarius Jenkins' mother? She is Tenesha Dykes while his father is Jay Wayne Jenkins. His father is a rapper, singer and songwriter.
  5. Does Jadarius Jenkins have siblings? Yes, he has a brother named Shyheim and two half-siblings named Amra Nor and Monaco.
  6. What is Jadarius Jenkins' net worth? The American fashion designer has an alleged net worth of $1 million.
  7. Who is Jadarius Jenkins dating? The rapper is not dating anyone at the moment; he is seemingly single. However, he previously dated Lil’ Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter.
  8. Did Jadarius Jenkins and Reginae Carter break up? Yes, they are no longer together.

Read also

Deen Kharbouch’s biography: who is French Montana’s baby mom?

Jadarius Jenkins is the first-born child of Jeezy, a prominent American rapper, singer and songwriter. Like his father, he is a rapper and fashion designer. His mom is Tenesha Dykes.

READ ALSO: Candy Aguilar’s biography: age, height, family, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Candy Aguilar’s biography. She is a renowned YouTuber, social media influencer and businessperson. She was born in California, United States of America and currently resides with her family in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

Candy Aguilar is widely known for appearing on the family YouTube channel, The Aguilars, together with her husband, Nestor and children. She is also popular on other social media platforms with a significant following, such as TikTok and Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel