Jadarius Jenkins’ biography: what is known about Jeezy’s son?

Who is Jadarius Jenkins? He is an up-and-coming rapper and fashion designer from the United States of America. He is widely recognized for being the first son of the prominent American rapper Jeezy. His father is known for several hit songs such as Love in This Club, Put On, and I'm so paid.

The fashion designer attends Jeezy In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Jadarius Jenkins initially came into the limelight because of his celebrity father. He is a professional fashion designer and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

Profile summary

Full name Jadarius Jenkins Nickname Lil Jezzy Gender Male Date of birth 18 June 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Jay Wayne Jenkins Mother Tenesha Dykes Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Savannah College of Art and Design, Georgia's Riverwood Academy Profession rapper, fashion designer Net worth $1 million

Jadarius Jenkins’ biography

The up-and-coming rapper was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Jadarius Jenkins' mother is Tenesha Dykes while his father is Jay Wayne Jenkins, popularly known as Jeezy. His father is a prominent American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. He has one brother named Shyheim and two half-siblings, Amra Nor and Monaco.

He completed his high school studies at Georgia's Riverwood Academy in 2015. Later, he enrolled at Savannah College of Art and Design and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Art and Design.

Jeezy's son Backstage at Jeezy in Concert at The Tabernacle on March 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

How old is Jadarius Jenkins?

He is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Jadarius Jenkins’ birthday? He was born on 18 June 1996. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Jadarius Jenkins famous?

Jadarius is a rapper and fashion designer best known for being the son of rapper Jeezy. His father is known for his 2005 studio album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which included Billboard Hot 100 singles Soul Survivor and And Then What. He is also known for his hit singles, Love in This Club, and I'm So Paid.

What is Jadarius Jenkins’ net worth?

The American fashion designer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not verified, therefore, not reliable.

Who is Jadarius Jenkins dating?

He is not dating anyone at the moment; he is single. However, he was previously in a relationship with Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s daughter. Reginae said the following about her relationship with Jadarius,

We were about to start really being on our Jay Z and Beyonce stuff, but it just didn’t work out like that.

What is Jadarius Jenkins’ height?

Jeezy’s son stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs approximately 163 pounds (74 kilograms).

The American fashion designer at The Tabernacle on 25 November 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince/Wireimage Williams

Source: Getty Images

Fast facts about Jadarius Jenkins

Who is Jadarius Jenkins? He is a rapper and fashion designer known for being Jeezy’s son. What is Jadarius Jenkins’ age? He is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Jadarius Jenkins' birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 18 June each year. He was born in 1996. Who is Jadarius Jenkins' mother? She is Tenesha Dykes while his father is Jay Wayne Jenkins. His father is a rapper, singer and songwriter. Does Jadarius Jenkins have siblings? Yes, he has a brother named Shyheim and two half-siblings named Amra Nor and Monaco. What is Jadarius Jenkins' net worth? The American fashion designer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Who is Jadarius Jenkins dating? The rapper is not dating anyone at the moment; he is seemingly single. However, he previously dated Lil’ Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter. Did Jadarius Jenkins and Reginae Carter break up? Yes, they are no longer together.

Jadarius Jenkins is the first-born child of Jeezy, a prominent American rapper, singer and songwriter. Like his father, he is a rapper and fashion designer. His mom is Tenesha Dykes.

