Mike Busey’s biography: family, net worth, the sausage castle

Michael Andrew Ward, popularly known as Mike Busey, is a multi-talented actor, radio host, producer, director, writer and entertainer from the United States of America. He came into the spotlight as the owner of America’s wildest house, dubbed The Sausage Castle. He is also known for his appearances in various TV series and reality shows such as A Grunt's Life, Tiger King, and Spring Breakers.

Mike Busey is a popular entertainer based in America. He hosts The Mike Busey Live Show, Mike Busey Live Broadcast, and The Busey Beauties. He has also worked with the American hip hop group Three 6 Mafia. He first became famous on YouTube and MySpace.

Profile Summary

Real name Michael Andrew Ward Famous as Mike Busey Gender Male Date of birth 19 December 1980 Age 41 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Education Florida Christian College Profession Radio host, producer, director, writer, editor Net worth $500,000 - $1 million Instagram @mikebuseyshow Facebook @Mike Busey Twitter

Mike Busey's biography

The famous radio host was born Michael Andrew Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity and professes the Christian faith.

Who is Mike Busey's dad? The identity of Mike’s parents remains a mystery. However, he once confirmed that his parents were chronic drug addicts and frequent party-goers, exposing him to bad stuff at a young age.

After completing his high school studies, he attended Florida Christian College, where he played basketball while studying to become a pastor. However, he was expelled from the school after he accused the college's management of misappropriating funds.

How old is Mike Busey?

He is 41 years old as of 2022. When is Mike Busey’s birthday? He was born on 19 December 1980. His Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Mike Busey famous for?

Mike is a multi-talented actor, television personality, radio host, producer, director, writer and entertainer. He is widely recognized as the founder and owner of one of America's wildest house, The Sausage Castle, located in Astatula, Florida, which he launched in 2001.

He hosts wild parties that are attended by celebrities, athletes and social media influencers. Due to its popularity, The Sausage Castle was featured on MTV's J*ckass and Girls Gone Wild shows. He is also the host of The Mike Busey Live Show, Mike Busey Live Broadcast, and The Busey Beauties.

He has also appeared in a number of television series and reality shows such as A Grunt's Life, Tiger King, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, and Spring Breakers.

Mike is also a social media personality with a considerable fan following across various social media platforms. He has a private Instagram account with over 236 thousand followers. He also runs another Instagram account, The Sausage Castle, with over 87 thousand followers.

Currently, his Facebook account has 83 thousand followers. His Twitter account has almost 39 thousand followers.

What is Mike Busey's net worth?

His alleged net worth is between $500 thousand and $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. He primarily earns his income as a radio host and entertainer.

What is Mike Busey’s height?

The American entertainer is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 198 pounds (90 kilograms).

Fast facts about Mike Busey

Who is Mike Busey? Mike is an American-based radio host, actor, reality TV personality, producer, director, writer, promoter and entertainer. He came into the limelight for holding parties at his home, now famously known as The Sausage Castle. Where is Mike Busey from? He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America. What is Mike Busey’s age? He is 41 years old as of 2022. He was born on 19 December 1980. How did Mike Busey make his money? The entertainer makes his money from live show memberships. He also earns a fortune from The Sausage Castle. What episode was Mike Busey in Tiger King? He appeared in the first episode of season 2, titled Beg Your Pardon, where he showed his wildest party house, The Sausage Castle. What is Mike Busey’s The Sausage Castle? It is an 80-acre private house known as the wildest party house in America, located in Astatula, Florida. Mike uses the house to hold s*x parties for people wishing to act out their fantasies. Is Mike Busey related to Gary Busey? Yes, Mike is Gary Busey’s nephew.

