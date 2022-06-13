Famouswooda’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend

Famouswooda is an American TikTok star and social media personality. He is famously known for uploading lip-syncs, pranks, dance, and comedy videos on his TikTok account. He boasts significant popularity on TikTok and various other social media platforms.

Photo: @famouswooda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Famouswooda has collaborated with other social media celebrities like DatBoyBrock and Damaury Mikula. He was also good friends with the late TikToker Swavy, also known as Babyface.

Profile summary

Real name Joshua Felder Nickname Famouswooda, Wooda Gender Male Date of birth 21 June 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Pennsylvania, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Selena Profession TikTok star, social media influencer YouTube Wooda

Famouswooda's biography

What is Famouswooda's real name? His real name is Joshua Felder. The American TikTok star was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. He was raised alongside his brother Jae.

Does Famouswooda have a twin?

Matima Miller, popularly known as Swavy, was presumed to be Wooda's twin due to their resemblance and closeness as friends. However, the two were not related. Swavy, a TikTok star, died from a gunshot wound on 5 July 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware, United States.

How old is Wooda?

Famouswooda's age is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born on 21 June 2004. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Wooda is a TikTok celebrity and social media personality. He is known for the lip-syncing, dance and comedy clips he posts on his TikTok account, where he has a considerable following. He has over 380 thousand followers and over 9M likes at the time of writing. His previous TikTok account was banned.

He has a YouTube channel that he created on 7 July 2012, and it has 278 thousand subscribers. He uploads pranks, challenges, Q&A and reactions.

Aside from YouTube and TikTok, he is also on Instagram with 516 thousand followers. He has another profile on the platform for more random content. That page has 183 thousand followers.

Who is Wooda's girlfriend?

The social media star is dating Selena Davis, who is also a TikTok star and social media influencer. The two started dating in 2021. They upload prank and dance videos together on their social media pages.

How tall is Wooda?

The social media sensation is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and he weighs about 161 pounds (73 kg).

Fast facts about Famouswooda

What is Famouswooda's height? His height is 5 feet and 8 inches tall. Who is Famouswooda dating? His girlfriend is Selena Davis. What is Famouswooda's age? The YouTuber is 18 years as of 2022. What is Wooda's real name? His real name is Joshua Felder. When is Famouswooda's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 21 June every year. Who is Famouswooda's brother? He has a brother called Jae.

Famouswooda is a young American online personality who has become popular due to his lip-sync, dance, and comedy videos on TikTok. He enjoys a massive following due to his unique and entertaining content.

