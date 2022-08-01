Leilani Green’s biography: age, ethnicity, boyfriend, net worth

Leilani Green, also known as Leilani Castro, is a young American model, TikTok star and social media influencer. She rose to stardom for sharing lip-syncing, makeup tutorials, and POVs on TikTok. She boasts a massive fan following on her TikTok account and across various social media platforms.

Photo: @leilanigreen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Leilani Green is a popular social media influencer. She commands a significant fan following on various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. She is also a brand ambassador of various brands like Tarte Cosmetics.

Profile summary

Full name Leilani Green Gender Female Date of birth 17 August 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Reed Woehrle Profession Model, TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @leilanigreen TikTok @leilanigreen

Leilani Green’s biography

The TikTok star was born and raised in California, United States of America. She is an American national and follows Christianity. When she was young, she briefly lived in Hawaii. She has an older sister named Lani Olivares and a little sister whose name remains a mystery.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Leilani Green?

She is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Leilani’s birthday? She was born on 17 August 2001. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Leilani Green famous?

Leilani Green is a model, TikTok star, and social media influencer. She is best known for her lip-syncing, makeup tutorials, POVs and short inspirational vlogs on TikTok, where she commands a massive fan following. At the time of writing, she has accumulated over 7.6 million followers and 664 million likes.

She is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 1.4 million followers. She majorly shares short makeup tutorials and fashion and lifestyle pictures. She also uses the account to promote various brands such as Smart Sweets, Shein and Tarte Cosmetics.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 11 December 2014 and published her first video CALIFORNIA VLOG! on 23 March 2017. The channel mainly contains makeup tutorials, pranks, challenges, reaction videos and other content. Her consistent and engaging content has enabled her to acquire over 500 thousand subscribers.

What is Leilani Green's net worth?

The young social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not official, therefore, not reliable. Her primary source of income is her online career; she earns through brand advertisement deals.

Who is Leilani Green’s boyfriend?

The social media entertainer is not dating anyone at the moment; she is single. However, she was previously in a relationship with her fellow TikTok star Reed Woehrle. The two began dating in 2019. They often appeared on each other social media platforms.

Did Leilani and Reed break up?

Yes, the two dated for three years before they broke up in 2022. On 23 June 2022, Reed posted a video on TikTok confirming that they were no longer together.

How tall is Leilani Green?

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches (81-61-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Leilani Green

Who is Leilani Green? She is an American model, TikTok star, and social media influencer. Where is Leilani Green from? The TikTok star was born in California, United States of America. What is Leilani Green's age? She is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 August 2002. Who is Leilani Green's boyfriend? The TikTok star is currently single. However, she previously dated his fellow internet personality, Reed Woehrle. Where does Leilani Green live? She currently resides in California, United States, with her family. What is Leilani Green’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. What is Leilani Green’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Leilani Green's ethnicity? Judging by her appearance, she is of mixed ethnicity. However, she is yet to reveal her ethnic background.

Leilani Green is a young rising online personality who has made it big using her professional entertainment and make-up skills. Her diverse and engaging content has enabled her to acquire significant popularity on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok.

READ ALSO: Tarayummy’s biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published Tarayummy’s biography. She is an American Instagram model, YouTuber and social media personality. She was born in Maryland, United States of America and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, US. Her real name is Tara Thompson.

Tarayummy is best known for sharing her fashion and modelling pictures on Instagram and uploading videos on YouTube. She is also famous on TikTok. She boasts a significant fan following on various social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng