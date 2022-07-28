Jacob Hurley Bongiovi’s bio: who is Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend?

Who is Jake Bongiovi? Jacob Hurley Bongiovi is an American celebrity child, and social media personality famously recognised as the son of the well-known American rockstar John Francis Bongiovi and Dorothea Hurley.

Photo: @jakebongiovi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Apart from having a celebrity father, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi also has a famous partner. Since 2021, he has been in a relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, an actress known for her roles in Enola Holmes and Stranger Things.

Profile summary

Full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi Nickname Jake Bongiovi Gender Male Date of birth 7 May 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Father John Francis Bongiovi Jr Mother Dorothea Hurley Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown Profession Social media influencer Net worth $700,000 Instagram @jakebongiovi

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi’s biography

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The social media influencer was born in New Jersey in the United States of America. His parents are John Francis Bongiovi Jr and Dorothea Hurley. His father is the lead vocalist of the world-renowned rock band Bon Jovi.

His father also appeared in television shows such as The West Wing and Ally McBeal. His mother is a Karate instructor and restaurateur.

Hurley grew up along his with two brothers, Jesse and Romeo. She also has a sister named Stephanie Rose. He graduated from the prestigious Pennington High School and is now a student at Syracuse University in New York where he plays football.

What is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's age?

He is 20 years old as of 2022. The American celebrity was born on 7 May 2002. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's net worth?

According to Biography Mask, Jacob's net worth is estimated to be $700,000. However, this information has not been verified and is thus unreliable. He earns his income from his social media career.

Who is Jake Bongiovi's girlfriend?

Jacob has been dating actress Millie Bobby Brown since 2021. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were first seen holding hands in New York City in 2021. Shortly after, Millie confirmed their relationship in November 2021 through an Instagram post.

How did Jake Bongiovi meet Millie Bobby Brown?

They are said to have met through a mutual friend. They are frequently seen grasping hands in the streets of New York. Moreover, they often share their couple photos on their social media platforms.

What is Jake Bongiovi's height?

Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs about 171 pounds or 78 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi? He is 20 years old as of 2022. When is Jake Hurley Bongiovi’s birthday? Jake celebrates his birthday on 7 May every year. Where is Jacob Hurley from? He was born in New Jersey in the United States of America. Where does Jake Bongiovi go to college? He is now a student at Syracuse University in New York. Is Jake Bongiovi an actor? Despite having no existing film credits, he has identified himself as an actor on his social media accounts. What is Jacob Hurley’s net worth? Jacob has an estimated net worth of about $700,000 as of 2022. Is Millie Bobby Brown in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi? Yes, the British actress has been dating him since 2021.

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi is a well-known celebrity kid. Many people recognise him as the son of the famous rock star Jon Bon Jovi. He is also known for dating actress Millie Bobby Brown.

READ ALSO: Alexander Bauer’s biography: What is known about Steven Bauer’s son?

Legit.ng recently published Alexander Bauer’s biography. He is an American actor and businessman. He is well-known for being the only child of Melanie Griffith and Steven Bauer. His parents divorced when he was about five years old, after being married for nearly eight years.

Alexander Bauer prefers to keep his career private little is known about it. Nonetheless, he has had roles in film production. For example, he has worked as a cinematographer and co-writer on a few films, including Kazoos on First (2013).

Source: Legit.ng