Alexander Bauer’s biography: what is known about Steven Bauer’s son?

Alexander Bauer is an actor and businessman from the United States. He is famously recognized for being the only child of Melanie Griffith and Steven Bauer. His parents divorced when he was roughly five years old after being together for nearly eight years.

Alexander Bauer attends the opening night of "No Way Around But Through" at the Falcon Theatre in Burbank, California. Photo: David Livingston

Alexander Bauer's parents are well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. His mother is a renowned actress known for her roles in various movies and TV shows such as The Pirates of Somalia. His dad is also an actor widely recognized for his portrayal of Manny Ribera in the 1983 film Scarface.

Full name Alexander Griffith Bauer Famous as Steven Bauer's son Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 1985 Age 36 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Melanie Griffith Father Steven Bauer Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, businessman Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Alexander Bauer’s biography

The famous actor was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States, to Melanie Griffith and Steven Bauer. Alexander Bauer's father is an actor and producer, while his mother is an actress and film producer. Melanie Griffith and Alexander Bauer have had a cordial relationship since Alexander was young. Melanie is fond of sharing her son's photos on her Instagram page.

Alexander has three step-siblings, namely Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas, and Don Bauer. Dakota and Stella are his step-sisters from his mother's marriage to actor Don Johnson and Antonio Banderas, respectively. Dylan is his step-brother from his dad's marriage to Ingrid Anderson.

What is Alexander Bauer's occupation?

Alexander is an actor and businessman. However, not much is known about his career path because he prefers to remain out of the public's prying eye. Nevertheless, he has taken part in movie-production-related roles. For instance, he has worked as a cinematographer and co-writer in a few films such as Kazoo's on First (2013).

He has also worked in the camera department in the 2015 films This Loneliness and Holding. Besides his involvement in the entertainment industry, the American celebrity has also established himself as an entrepreneur. However, he has not shared much information about his business enterprises with the media.

What is Alexander Bauer’s net worth?

According to Wothappen, his net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $ 5million. This value is, however, not verified.

What is Alexander Bauer’s height?

The famous actor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Where is Alexander Bauer today?

He has kept much information about his life away from the prying eyes of the media. As a result, it is not easy to find any information concerning his whereabouts. However, it is believed that he is still living in his hometown Los Angeles, California, USA.

FAQs

Where was Alexander Bauer born? The American celebrity was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States. How old is Alexander Bauer? He is 36 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22 August 1985, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Who is Alexander Bauer’s dad? He is the son of the famous actor Steven Bauer. Who is Melanie Griffith’s daughter? Dakota Johnson and Stella Bandera are the actress’ daughters. Stella, Alexander Bauer and Dakota Johnson grew up together in Los Angeles, California, the USA. Who is Melanie Griffith married to? She is currently single. However, she was previously married to Steven Bauer (1981-1989), Don Johnson (1989-1996) and Antonio Banderas (1996-2015). What is Alexander Bauer's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2022.

Alexander Bauer is a well-known American actor and businessman. He is popularly known as the only child of the famous actors Steven Bauer and Melanie Griffith. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, the United States.

