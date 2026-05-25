Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele recently met with Olusegun Obasanjo at an event

The musician was captured performing on stage when the former president spotted him

Obasanjo, excited by Yinka's presence, walked up to him as they shared a lively chat

Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele shared a sweet and playful moment with former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at a recent event where the legendary musician performed.

In a clip that has since made the rounds online, Obasanjo stood up from his seat to warmly greet Ayefele, who had approached him during the performance.

Sweet moment Yinka Ayefele shared with former President Obasanjo sparks reactions. Credit: @yinkaayefele, @obasanjoolusegun

Source: Instagram

The two exchanged pleasantries, hugged, and shared laughter, creating a heartwarming scene that delighted both the audience and fans on social media.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Yinka Ayefele released a new song in reaction to the fire that ravaged his radio station, Fresh FM, in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Recall that the fire incident affected two of Ayefele's radio stations: Fresh FM 105.9 and Blast FM 98.3. Nearby offices, including the newsroom, transmitter, server room, and several pieces of equipment, were also affected during normal operations.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page on Monday, August 18, Ayefele sang from his heart in Yoruba and pleaded with God for mercy and to help restore everything he has lost.

Videos also emerged online showing CAC Prophet Sam Alo alongside Ayefele and some other people at the scene of the fire incident.

Prophet Sam Alo also prayed and comforted the singer over the fire incident. Reports also emerged that over N200 million worth of equipment was destroyed in the fire.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yinka drew reactions after sharing an AI-generated video of himself showing his dance moves while standing on his feet.

Nigerians react as Yinka Ayefele shares cheerful moment with Obasanjo. Credit: @yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

The short clip captured the moment Ayefele swiftly left his wheelchair and danced on his feet to his song with a smile on his face.

The singer expressed his desire to see himself dancing in reality as he included an emotional message about his trust in God to make it come to pass.

"In God I trust," Yinka Ayefele wrote in the caption of the AI-generated video of him dancing on his feet.

Source: Legit.ng