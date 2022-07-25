Maxmoefoe’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Max Stanley is famously known as Maxmoefoe on social media. He is a renowned YouTube comedian, podcaster, gamer, and entrepreneur from Australia. The entertainer gained fame by sharing pranks, challenges, and gaming videos on his YouTube channels. He occasionally teams up with other famous social media influencers such as FilthyFrank and Idubbbz to create content.

Before fame, Maxmoefoe was part of a punk band called Your Judgement Means Nothing. He later ventured into social media entertainment and has had immense success as a comedian, gamer, and podcaster. The entertainer was also part of The Shrimpson Boys, a group of YouTube comedians.

Maxmoefoe’s biography

The celebrity was born and raised in Perth, Australia, as Maxwell Joseph Stanley. He grew up alongside four siblings, three brothers and a sister. His younger brother Earl appeared in some of his earlier YouTube videos. He is Australian and currently resides in Parmelia, Western Australia.

How old is Maxmoefoe?

Maxmoefoe’s age is 28 years as of 2022. He was born on 10 August 1993. The social media influencer’s zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Maxmoefoe famous?

He gained prominence as a comedian YouTuber, uploading pranks, challenges, and comedy videos on his self-titled YouTube channel. The channel was created in November 2007 and now boasts over 3 million subscribers with numerous hilarious videos.

His second channel, maxmoefoetwo, was launched in December 2011, and it has more than 1.7 million subscribers at the time of writing. The channel has various vlogs and more funny videos but has remained dormant for two years now.

The YouTuber is also a gaming enthusiast and has maxmoefoegames channel, created in March 2012. He streamed various games on the channel, including Cuphead and Paper Mario: The Origami King. The last time he published a video on the channel was a year ago.

The popular entertainer’s fourth channel is maxmoefoePokemon, created in July 2012 with over 1.8 million subscribers. He uses the channel to open up Pokemon cards and kids’ toys. Max Stanley is also a podcaster known for teaming up with Chad Roberts, popular as anything4views, on the podcast and talk show Cold Ones.

Why did Maxmoefoe stop making videos?

The online content creator stopped sharing videos on his self-titled YouTube channel in October 2016. He cited changes in YouTube’s regulations as one of the main reasons he stopped making videos.

What is Maxmoefoe’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the celebrity has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, the information source is not authentic and, thus, unreliable. He makes his money from brand endorsements on social media and selling his branded apparel on Very Cool.

Who is Maxmoefoe’s girlfriend?

The renowned YouTuber’s girlfriend is Katherine Foxx. She is an Australian flight attendant, and the couple has been together since 2015, when they first shared their picture on social media. The two reportedly got engaged in May 2021.

Are they still together? They are still an item and occasionally share their photos on social media.

Before his current relationship, he dated Xantia Jamieson, also known on social media as Xantiajams. Maxmoefoe and Xantia dated for approximately five years before calling it quits in 2015.

Maxmoefoe’s abuse allegations

In 2018, there was online speculation that Maxmoefoe was the Fortnite gamer who appeared to have assaulted his pregnant wife while streaming a video. However, it turned out not to be the renowned gamer because he was then not married. Instead, the suspected Fortnite gamer was Luke Munday.

Fast facts about Maxmoefoe

What does Maxmoefoe do for a living? He earns a living as a YouTuber and entrepreneur. How did Chad and Max meet? The duo met on Facebook when they were teenagers. Why did Maxmoefoe quit? He took a break from uploading YouTube videos due to the changing regulations by YouTube, which rendered some of his earlier videos inappropriate. How much is Maxmoefoe worth? The entertainer’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Who is dating Maxmoefoe? He is in a relationship with Katherine Foxx, a flight attendant. Did Maxmoefoe break up? The prominent YouTube star broke up with Xantia Jamieson ending their five years relationship. Does Maxmoefoe have a kid? No, he does not have a kid but a younger brother known as Earl. How tall is Max from Cold Ones? He stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall.

Through his multiple YouTube channels, Maxmoefoe has gained fame as a comedian, podcaster, and gamer. He continues to captivate many people with the numerous content uploads on various platforms.

