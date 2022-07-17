Milos Guzel’s biography: age, height, parents, girlfriend

Who is Milos Guzel? He is a Belgian social media celebrity popularly known for his POV content on TikTok. The internet celebrity posts videos, pranks, challenges, and other relatable content. He is also an Instagram star with a decent following.

Photo: @milos.guzel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Milos Guzel began his TikTok career in April 2020. He is now a successful TikTok star with a massive following on the platform. The content creator is a member of Defhouse, where young social media influencers from various parts of the world share video-making tips.

Profile summary

Full name Milos Guzel Gender Male Date of birth 30 July 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Belgium Current residence Bratislava, Slovakia, Europe Nationality Belgian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Shoe size 12.5 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession TikToker, social media infleuncer Net worth $200k

Milos Guzel’s bio

He is originally from Belgium. He was born and raised in a Christian family. Milos Guzel's family resides in Bratislava, Slovakia. The Belgian celebrity lives with his parents because he is still a teenager.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The social media entertainer is of white ethnicity. Does Milos Guzel have siblings? Yes, he has two siblings; a brother and a younger sister. The social media star is currently living with his family in Bratislava, Slovakia, Europe.

How old is Milos Guzel?

Milos Guzel’s age is 19 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Leo. What is Milos Guzel’s birthday? The TikTok star celebrates his birthday on 30 July every year. He was born in 2003.

What does Milos Guzel do for a living?

He is a social media celebrity. His videos on TikTok include pranks and challenges. The celebrity created his TikTok account in 2020 when he was sixteen years old. He is also known for uploading POV (point of view) videos on the account.

Since joining TikTok, he has gained over 5 million followers on the short video-sharing platform and upwards of 219 million likes. He is also a member of the Defhouse club for young social media stars.

The teenage content creator is also on Instagram, where he regularly posts his pictures. At the time of writing, he has a substantial following of over 238 thousand followers.

What is Milos Guzel's net worth?

According to Stars Gab, Guzel's alleged net worth is $200 thousand. However, this information is not verified and thus is unreliable. The TikTok star earns a significant amount from online brand endorsements.

Who is Milos Guzel’s girlfriend?

The Belgian TikTok star is currently single. He has not revealed any information regarding his dating life. Moreover, he is a teenager. He is probably focusing on his studies and budding career at the moment.

How tall is Milos Guzel?

Milos Guzel’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (172 centimetres), and his weight is about 116 pounds (53 kilograms). He has brown hair and eyes.

FAQs

How old is Milos Guzel? The internet sensation is 19 years old as of 2022. He was born on 30 July 2003. Is Milos Guzel single? Yes, the TikTok star is not in any romantic relationship. What is Milos Guzel’s height? He stands at the height of 5 feet and 8 inches (172 centimetres). Where does Milos Guzel live? The Belgian star is currently living in Bratislava, Slovakia, Europe. Does Milos Guzel have siblings? Yes, he has a brother and a younger sister. Where are Milos Guzel’s parents? The internet celebrity is living together with his parents in Europe. What is Milos Guzel’s net worth? The young content creator allegedly has a net worth of $200 thousand.

Milos Guzel is a young TikTok star and social media celebrity from Bratislava, Slovakia, Europe. His career as a content creator has allowed him to accumulate a massive fan base. He is best known for creating POV videos on TikTok.

READ ALSO: Giovanna Grigio’s biography: age, height, movies and tv shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about Giovanna Grigio’s biography. She is a renowned Brazilian actress, singer, presenter, television personality, model, and social media influencer. She is recognized for her television hosting stints on Best of Brazil and Band Kids.

Giovanna won the Best of NaTelinha Year Awards in 2013 and 2014. She is also active on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. The Brazilian actress has appeared in several movies and TV shows, such as The Good Side of Life! (2016), We Are Five (2020-2021), and I Go Crazy (2017).

Source: Legit.ng