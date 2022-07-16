Matt Sturniolo’s biography: age, height, brothers, is he single?

Matt Sturniolo is a content creator and social media personality from the United States of America. He is well recognized as one of the Sturniolo triplets who have amassed an extensive following on various social media platforms due to their entertaining content.

Photo: @matthew.sturniolo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Matt Sturniolo is famous on TikTok, where he shares lip-syncing and dance videos with his triplet brothers. He is also an Instagram star with a considerable following.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Sturniolo Famous as Matt Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, Instagram star, YouTuber, social media influencer

Matthew Sturniolo’s biography

He was born with his triplet brothers in 2003 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America, to his parents Marylou and James. How many brothers does Matt Sturniolo have? The internet sensation has three brothers: Nicolas, Christopher and Justin. Nicolas and Christopher are his triplets, and Justin is their elder brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Matt Sturniolo?

The American TikTok star is 19 years old as of 2022. When does Matthew Sturniolo celebrate his birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 1 August each year. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Matthew Sturniolo began his career on YouTube by uploading a video with his brothers in 2020. They created their YouTube channel on 19 August 2020. The Sturniolo brothers upload vlogs, Q$A videos, challenges and pranks on their YouTube channel. Presently the channel has over 2.36 million subscribers.

The social media personality also has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 232 thousand subscribers. However, the channel currently has only one video on it.

He is a TikTok star. He created his TikTok account a month after launching their YouTube channel. He usually shares lip-syncing, dance videos and other entertaining videos. Presently he has amassed over 2.4 million followers.

He is also famous as a member of the Sturniolo triplets TikTok channel. He shares the TikTok account with his triplet brothers. They have become popular on the platform with over 3.3 million followers, and their videos have reached over 71 million likes. They usually post entertaining content such as challenges, lip-syncing and dance videos.

He is also famous on Instagram, where he shares his photos, and presently, he has garnered a considerable following of almost a million followers.

The triplets also have an Instagram account where they showcase their merchandise. Their merch includes hoodies and shirts.

Does Matt Sturniolo have a girlfriend?

The Instagram star has not revealed any information concerning his girlfriend on social media. Is Matt Sturniolo single? He is presumably single because he has not made it clear to his fans whether he is currently in any relationship or not.

How tall is Matt Sturniolo?

Matt Sturniolo is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 161 pounds (73kg).

Matthew Sturniolo’s fast facts

Who is Matthew Sturniolo? He is a content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America, who gained popularity alongside his triplet brothers. Who are Matthew Sturniolo’s siblings? His siblings are Christopher, Nicolas, his triplet brothers, and Justin, their elder brother. What is Matt Sturniolo’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 centimetres). What nationality is Matt Sturniolo? He is American. How much does Matthew Sturniolo weigh? The American social media influencer weighs approximately 161 pounds (73kg). What is Matthew Sturniolo’s age? He is 19 years old as of 2022. Who is Matthew Sturniolo dating? The internet sensation has not revealed any information concerning his girlfriend.

Matt Sturniolo is an American TikTok star, YouTuber and Instagram star from the United States of America. He has become famous on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram with an extensive following. He has triplet brothers, Nicolas and Matthew, with whom he shares a TikTok account and YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: Matthew Espinosa’s biography: age, girlfriend, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about Matthew Espinosa’s biography. He is an American YouTuber, writer, actor and social media personality. He is the son of Laura and Rafael Espinosa. He was born in Woodbridge, Virginia, United States of America.

Matthew Espinosa has amassed a considerable following on various social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. He is also an actor known for films such as Be Somebody, The Text Committee and American Vandal.

Source: Legit.ng