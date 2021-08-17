Who is Leslie Jones’ partner? Is the comedian dating anyone?

Leslie Jones is one of the best comedians in the entertainment industry. She is also an actress famous for her roles in popular movies and TV series such as Ghostbusters, Blacklist, and Saturday Night Live. Even though a lot is known about her prosperous career, her love life remains a mystery. Who is Leslie Jones' partner?

Leslie Jones accepts the Best Comedic Performance award for 'Coming 2 America' onstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Not many celebrities are bold enough to speak openly about their love life. Like other celebrities, Leslie Jones has managed to keep her dating life under wraps for quite a long time. Is the veteran comedian in any relationship currently? Who is Leslie Jones' husband?

Who is Leslie Jones’ partner?

Celebrities’ relationships are always scrutinized by their fans - Leslie Jones’ dating life is not an exception. Despite being in the public domain for more than three decades, no information is available to ascertain whether Leslie Jones’ spouse exists or not.

The comedian is an outspoken person, but she prefers to keep silent about her love life. The comedy star said that she is currently single but looking for the right guy. It seems that the comedian is in search of a funny person to date as she admitted that she would love to have a goofy man who can make her laugh.

Is Leslie Jones married to Kyle Mooney?

Leslie is not married to Kyle. The two celebrities were on the Saturday Night Live and shared great moments together, but they were not in a romantic relationship.

Kyle Mooney and Leslie Jones during "Leslie & Kyle" sketch. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor

Source: Getty Images

Is Leslie Jones dating Kate McKinnon?

The comedian’s close friendship with her colleague, Kate McKinnon, has left many people wondering whether they are dating. However, the two Saturday Night Live stars are not dating.

Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon attend ELLE Women In Comedy event hosted by ELLE Editor-in-Chief Robbie Myers and Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig. Photo: Mike Windle

Source: Getty Images

Is Leslie Jones gay?

With no clue about Leslie Jones’ boyfriend, there were speculations that the actress could be gay. However, she has described the qualities of a man she would like to date and thus, dispelling any doubts that she is gay.

In an interview with Essence, Leslie expressed the need to change the constitution to consider gay, transgender and women in modern-day America.

Leslie Jones' profile summary

Full name : Annette Leslie Jones

: Annette Leslie Jones Popularly known as : Leslie Jones

: Leslie Jones Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : September 7, 1967

: September 7, 1967 Age : 54 years old (as of 2021)

: 54 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Memphis, Tennessee, U.S

: Memphis, Tennessee, U.S Current residence : New York, U.S

: New York, U.S Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6’ 1”

: 6’ 1” Height in centimetres : 185

: 185 Weight in pounds : 172

: 172 Weight in kilograms : 78

: 78 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-34

: 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-86

: 86-61-86 Shoe size : 9 US

: 9 US Dress size : 6 US

: 6 US Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single High School : Lynwood, California

: Lynwood, California University : Chapman University and Colorado State University

: Chapman University and Colorado State University Profession : Actress and Comedian

: Actress and Comedian Net worth : $7 million

: $7 million Twitter :

: Instagram : @lesdogggg

: @lesdogggg Facebook : @Lesdoggg

: @Lesdoggg TikTok: @lesdoggggg

Even though the eminent comedian is open about most aspects of her life, no information is available about who Leslie Jones’ partner is.

