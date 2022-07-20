Bobbi Althoff’s biography: age, husband, daughter, net worth

Bobbi Althoff is an American social media personality. She rose to stardom due to her funny content on TikTok, which centres around her marital and parental life. She is also known for fashion-try-on hauls and beauty routines.

Bobbi Althoff has garnered an extensive fan base on TikTok and Instagram due to her entertaining content. Her creativity and humour are the reason behind her growing fan base.

Profile summary

Full name Bobbi Althoff Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Married Husband Cory Althoff Children 2 Profession Social media personality Net worth $400k - $500k

Bobbi Althoff’s biography

She was born in California, United States of America. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is mixed. She follows the Christianity religion.

Who are Bobbi Althoff’s siblings? According to an Instagram post she shared on 22 June 2022, the TikTok star has a younger sister; however, she has not revealed her name yet.

How old is Bobbi Althoff?

The American social media influencer is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born on 31 July 1997. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Bobbi Althoff famous?

She is a TikTok star famous for her hilarious content on TikTok. She started sharing videos on TikTok in February 2021. Since then, she has become popular on the platform with over 3.5 million followers and 128 million likes at the time of writing.

She shares funny videos about her marital and parental life where she usually features her husband and daughters. The TikTok star also posts fashion-try-on videos, make-up routines, and other relatable content with humour to entertain her fans. She is also famous on Instagram, with over 458 thousand followers.

What is Bobbi Althoff’s net worth?

The American internet sensation has an alleged net worth of around $400,000 and $500,000. However, this information is not verified. She earns her wealth from her content creation career.

Who is Bobbi Althoff’s husband?

She is married to Cory Althoff, an author of The Self-Taught Programmer (2017) and The Self-Taught Computer Scientist (2021). He proposed to her on 11 October 2019. The couple is happily married and blessed with two daughters.

The TikTok star shared the news of her getting pregnant with her firstborn daughter on 9 December 2019. What is the name of Bobbi Althoff’s daughter? The couple named their firstborn daughter Richard. Her fans thought she was joking when she said they named her Richard, which is a male name.

She said that she chose that name because she wanted to have a baby boy, but it ended up being a girl. That is why she decided to name her daughter Richard and that her daughter loves the name.

The internet sensation and her husband welcomed their secondborn daughter on 29 June 2022. According to an Instagram post, her name is Hagrid, and the couple let their daughter Richard name her little sister. She usually features her husband and daughters in her TikTok videos.

Bobbi Althoff’s fast facts

Who is Bobbi Althoff? She is an American internet sensation famous for her hilarious content on TikTok. Where is Bobbi Althoff from? She is from California, United States of America. What nationality is Bobbi Althoff? Her nationality is American. Who are Bobbi Althoff's siblings? The American internet sensation has a younger sister whom she often features in her TikTok videos. Is Bobbi Althoff married? Yes, she is married to Cory Althoff. Is Bobbi Althoff’s daughter named Richard? Yes, the internet sensation and her husband named their firstborn daughter Richard. What is Bobbi Althoff’s age? She is 25 years old as of 2022. What is Bobbi Althoff’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of around $400,000 and $500,000. What is Bobbi Althoff’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kg).

Bobbi Althoff is an American internet sensation well-known for her entertaining content on TikTok. She shares funny videos about her marital and parental life, make-up tutorials, and fashion-try-on hauls.

