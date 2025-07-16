Israel struck the headquarters of the Syrian ministry of defence, dramatically escalating on another military front in the middle east

Footage seen by Legit.ng showed four explosions from Israeli strikes battering the sides of the Syrian military headquarters in Damascus on Wednesday, July 16

Israel claims it has been carrying out the strikes in Syria to protect Syria’s Druze minority, which Israel views as a potential ally

Damascus, Syria - Amid a protracted conflict, Israeli warplanes struck Syrian military headquarters near the presidential palace in the city of Damascus on Wednesday, July 16.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Israel said it intervened to stop the Syrian government's attacks on Druze, a religious minority community that spans the border between the two countries.

Israel hits Syrian army headquarters, near Damascus palace as Suwayda fighting rages.

Israel attacks Syria again

Al Jazeera also noted the attack, saying Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on Syrian government tanks and military convoys.

At least three people were killed and 34 others were wounded in the attacks.

Legit.ng reports that the mood in Damascus appears to be one of confusion and fear.

The videos, which are trending on social media platforms, can be watched below:

World reacts as Israel attacks Syria

Meanwhile, the world is reacting to Israel’s attacks on Damascus.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

UN

United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s air strikes.

Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement:

“The Secretary-General further condemns Israel’s escalatory airstrikes on Suweida, Daraa and in the centre of Damascus, as well as reports of the IDF’s redeployment of forces in the Golan."

European Union

Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, said on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “very concerned” about the Israeli strikes on Damascus, adding that “Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity need to be respected”.

Costa wrote:

“I call on all parties to refrain from violence and to de-escalate."

Iran

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the attack had been “all too predictable”, adding that Iran supported the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria.

He wrote on X:

“The rabid Israeli regime knows no bounds and only grasps one language. The world, including the region, must unite to end its unhinged aggression.”

United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States (US) was “very concerned” about the escalation in violence.

Rubio said:

“We’re going to be working on that issue. I just got off the phone with the relevant parties. We’re very concerned about it, and hopefully, we’ll have some updates later today. But we’re very concerned about it."

Syria's Bashar al-Assad flees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that rebel fighters claimed they captured Damascus.

The rebels announced that one of Syria's top figures, Al-Assad, had fled and that liberation had come to the people.

Assad's location was not known, but multiple media reports indicated that he left Damascus.

