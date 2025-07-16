An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing in Mumbai after one of its engines reportedly failed mid-air

The aircraft landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport just before 10 pm on Wednesday

IndiGo India confirmed a technical snag and arranged an alternative aircraft to complete the journey

An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday evening after one of its engines reportedly failed mid-flight, according to sources cited by PTI.

Flight tracking data indicated that the aircraft, operating as flight 6E 6271, departed from Delhi around 8 pm, approximately 30 minutes behind schedule.

IndiGo: Engine of Another Plane in India Fails Midair, Pilot Makes Emergency Landing. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

However, the flight was diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely just before 10 pm.

Sources confirmed that a full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport following the engine failure.

“One engine of the aircraft failed and a decision was made to divert to Mumbai. Full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport. The aircraft landed safely at 9.52 pm,” they said.

IndiGo responds to mid-air technical snag

In an official statement, IndiGo acknowledged the incident and assured that safety protocols were followed.

“A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025,” the airline stated.

“Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers,” IndiGo added.

The airline has not reported any injuries, and passengers were expected to continue their journey to Goa on a replacement aircraft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng