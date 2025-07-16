Nigerian comedian Deeone has triggered mixed reactions as he criticised Peter Obi of Labour Party

Legit.ng reported that the eastern presidential candidate was conspicuously absent at former president Muhammadu Buhari’s burial

Deeone, in a recent video, questioned Peter Obi for his absence as he made reference to the forthcoming elections

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, also known as Deeone, has chastised the Labour Party over his absence at the funeral of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng reports that the former president died on July 13 in a London hospital and was buried in Daura, his hometown.

Deoone questions Peter Obi's absence at Muhammadu Buhari's burial. Credit: @peterobi, @deeone, @mbuhari

Source: Instagram

While many have lambasted Peter Obi for not attending the late President Muhammadu Buhari's burial in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, comedian Deeone posed a provocative question.

The BBNaija star claimed that the presidential candidate did not attend the burial since there was no rice for him to share.

He pointed out the deliberate involvement of President Tinubu and former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Deeone, however, advised that Peter Obi still had time to visit Buhari’s family and sympathise with them, to get favour from the north during the next election season.

Watch him speak below:

How Nigerians reacted to Deeone’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onyinyechi_marvell said:

"Unlike the stomach, the brain does not alert one when it’s empty."

mz_yhu_dee wrote:

"I blame blogs for giving this guy relevance."

olivepraise said:

"A madman knows no shame, but his family carries the burden of it."

fintechdude said:

"Once he comes to spill his guts, don’t engage him. The few comments he is getting is still encouraging him. He’ll stop getting paid for non5ense this year."

arthurkellz said:

"A former Nigerian President died and no world leader attended the funeral, not even African presidents.This goes further to show how other countries see Nigeria. This is a president that ruled Nigeria for 8years. Could it be that Buhari didn't build any good relationship with other world leaders?"

dona.ld4010 said:

"Comedian wey no funny."

donald_iriele wrote:

"Ehhh.... Na your advice now na Im go make am go there. Yeye."

ufuoma_kerewi said:

"Some people will attack him now for saying the truth . Any wise politician , ought to be in Duara yesterday and Tinubu nailed it."

ogugeneral said:

"I’d love to say a thing or two to this guy, but preferably in person."

mimiliciousgold said:

"I think this guy is always high on cheap substance 💯."

adaugosolange said:

"Certified Ozuor😏😏."

xarmyheartsounds said:

"Them dey honor who no dey awear of him own kpai 😂."

zevigins said:

"Why do you guys pays attention to this clown?"

adig_un0 said:

"But how do you expect him to go to a place that he is not welcomed??he already wrote a public condolence message to the family."

Deeone brags about self, colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who, were still relevant till today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng