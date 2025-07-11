The ultimate desire of every visa applicant is not just to get approval, but to be granted entry into their chosen countries

However, sometimes, people get unlucky and, for some reason, they are denied entry despite their visas being approved at the embassy

Despite having their visas approved, some travellers going overseas get sent back home after arriving at the airport.

These things happen, and there are always reasons for each entry denial or rejection.

Three ladies were denied entry at the airport of their chosen countries. Photo Credit: @onyxhair_by_nelly, @mslelob, @callme_karol

Source: TikTok

1. Mum denied entry into US

After flying for 10 hours with her child, a mum who wanted to vacation in the United States got a big disappointment as she was not allowed into the country.

In a post on TikTok, the mum, @callme_karol, stated that she was denied entry because the officials thought she wanted to stay illegally in the US.

A mum was not allowed into the US despite getting her visa approved. Photo Credit: @callme_karol

Source: TikTok

Shedding more light on the reason for her denial, she wrote:

"I travelled to the US with my Spanish passport. Immigration checked my phone, saw that I make money online through my collaboration, and assumed I would stay in the country. They told me I can come back anytime, but with a work contract or a tourist visa, and they cancelled my ESTA."

She said that officials confirmed that her record was clean, but advised her to apply for a tourist or work visa if she would receive any income from collaborations with US companies.

"They ran a check to see if I had committed any crime, but everything was fine. I wasn't punished because I did nothing wrong. They just told me to apply for a tourist or work visa if I'm going to receive income from collaborations with US companies."

2. Nigerian woman deported from US on arrival

A Nigerian woman, Chinelo Ejianwu, burst into tears after she was deported from the United States upon her arrival.

In a now-deleted video, Chinelo said she was supposed to take part in a trade fair, which wouldn't be possible since she was forced to leave the US.

A lady was sent back after getting to the airport. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, TikTok/@onyxhair_by_nelly

Source: Getty Images

Narrating what happened, Chinelo said she was detained at the airport for hours as immigration officials checked her Instagram posts and chats with customers.

It is unclear if she was sent back because of her social media posts. She said:

"This has to be one of the hardest posts I have made. But I told myself I was always going to tell my story no matter how bad or ugly it is. I know social media life doesn't really show the messy side but here is one of mine.

"I really don't even know how I feel at the moment. I have dealt with different emotions, anger, anxiety, rejection, regret, you name it. I wish there was a way I can clear the image of how I Was handled like a criminal literally, detained for more than 26 hours, my phones and passport taken from me and escorted back to the plane like a fugitive off my head or all the funds in thousands of dollars that went down the drain but this won't break me."

3. Lady travelling abroad sent back home

An Italy-bound lady was sent back home upon her arrival at the airport and despite having her visa approved. The problem was that she didn't have a UK transit visa.

She shared her story on TikTok, admitting that she did not do her research to realise she needed a UK transit visa

A lady was sent back home after she got to the airport. Photo Credit: Murat4art, TikTok/@mslelob

Source: Getty Images

She tearfully returned home to apply for the UK transit visa. Explaining her situation, she said the UK transit visa became necessary since her flight was going to stop over in London. She wrote:

"My worst travel mistake resulted in me being sent back home from the airport. Imagine getting to the airport, bags packed and you told everyone goodbye. You get to the airport and they told you to go back home."

Son of US soldier deported from America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the son of a United States soldier was deported from America and sent to a country he had never visited.

Legit.ng learnt that the man's father became a naturalised US citizen in 1984 and had served in the US Army for at least 10 years.

When they returned from Germany to the US in 1989, the man was listed in documents as a permanent resident in America. He was three then, and he was listed as a Jamaican in the forms filed back then. Reacting to his deportation from the US, he said it was hard to put what happened in words.

