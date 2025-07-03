A lady has mourned the passing of her father-in-law, Ramesh Patel, who was aboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171

She said they spoke on the phone on that fateful day and recounted their conversation, while he was aboard the plane

Only British man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the crash, which claimed the lives of everyone on board, including 12 crew members and 11 children

A daughter-in-law, Kajal Patel, has tearfully recounted her last phone conversation with her father-in-law, Ramesh Patel, who lost his life in the deadly Air India plane crash on June 12.

Kajal was in the company of Ramesh's daughter, Priti Pandya, as they recounted his last moments in India before the tragic air disaster killed him.

Lady's last phone call with Ramesh

Speaking to ANI News, Priti said her father, a British national, had returned to India to eat fruit.

"He came here last Tuesday, 4th of June, just for nine days. He just wanted to come to eat fruit...And ehm, yeah, he didn't come back home."

Kajal, on the other hand, said her father-in-law called her on the phone while he was aboard the flight and shared what they discussed.

"Thursday morning, he rang me and said to me, 'Kajal, everything is okay...And I said that's fine dad. Don't worry about it'.

"I even messaged him on both, he had two phones with him...And he said I won't ring you again. And I said that's fine. You just relax. Don't worry about it. I will update everyone at home that you are safe in the plane.

"And he still didn't think and just rang me again saying, 'I'm in the plane safely and that he is on time and everything.' I said okay, that's safe journey and we see you in the evening..."

In a video, Kajal said she had made Ramesh's favourite meal ahead of his coming.

"He was looking forward to eat fish and chips that day. You know what I mean (breaks down in tears)."

Reactions trail family's reaction to dad's death

Man's conversation with victim of Indian crash

