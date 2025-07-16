A Nigerian lady in Canada expresses frustration over unemployment after nearly two years in the country

A Nigerian lady in Canada cries out over unemployment after nearly two years in the country.

She stated that she had spent about 20 months in Canada, and she could not even get a job to manage.

In the viral video on TikTok, @prezzy_29 said she was open to any job even if it was cleaning or washing plates.

She said:

“Tell me how I’ll be in this country going to 2 years now, and there is no job. No job for me to even manage. I’ve been here for like 20 months. What the heck is going on? Please, even if it's a cleaning job or to wash plates, I need it.”

The lady captioned the video:

“Why am I still jobless in Canada? God, please help me oo. Almost 2years now in Canada and I’m still jobless.”

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions as Canada-based lady laments unemployment

The oldest-Tiger said:

"My dear you cannot be eligible to work in Canada and you're looking for a job for almost 2 years that is not possible. that means you came to this country with the visitors Visa."

@Sam Lee said:

"My last employment was a 3 weeks contract in 2023 January. Fully valid, not a student . No job !!!!!!! Abeg no provoke me."

@lies_is_the_new_Truth said:

"OMO God is ur strength. When we tell people dem no believe. Do PSW certification thank me later. Mine was 6 months after that boom. I was okay."

FredBorngreat said:

"I always advise new comers to come with driver’s license. With that, relocate to the less populated province like Manitoba. Jobs will chase you left right center. I’m sure this lady is in Toronto/Ontario or Montreal."

Kaza said:

"Same story here even went to college to study supply chain and logistics still no job. back in Lagos with 17k OSAP loan."

Gn said:

"Guys how do you manage living in canada without a job and without a family member does your family back home pay your rent and bills?"

@Josphy Company Nig Ltd said:

"Come back home my sister."

@Stella Queen said:

"That's not true, there's jobs everywhere. I think you are not meeting the right people. I'm 5months in Canada and I'm working."

In related stories, a Nigerian woman from the UK relocated to Canada to start all over again, while a lady relocated to Canada after a one-year visa delay.

Lady awaiting Canada study permit relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman celebrated her successful relocation to the UK after getting her visa in just 9 days, following a lengthy 3-year wait for a Canadian study permit.

In a TikTok video, she shared her journey to the United Kingdom, including her last moments in Nigeria.

