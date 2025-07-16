Nigerian football are still mourning the death of legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who died on July 3

The nation's football community has been struck by another tragedy in an ex-international and former coach

Monday Sinclair starred for the Nigerian national team in the 1960s and coached the team as an interim in 1997

The Nigerian football family has been hit by another death after a former Super Eagles player and former head coach is confirmed dead.

Peter Rufai's death is still fresh in the hearts of Nigerian football fans, and a former player and coach, Monday Sinclair, has joined the list of late Nigerian ex-internationals at the age of 88.

According to Sports Village Square, Sinclair played for the Nigerian national team in the 1960s and managed the team briefly as an interim in 1997 after French coach Philippe Troussier quit.

He managed two matches against Tunisia and Zambia and was reputable for his contribution to the development of grassroots football in Nigeria.

He began his club coaching career with Sharks FC before managing other NPFL clubs like Niger Tornadoes, Enugu Rangers, Heartland and Bayelsa United. He also coached Nzalang Nacional in Equatorial Guinea.

Idah Peterside pays tribute to Sinclair

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside confirmed the news of Sinclair’s death on his Facebook page and gave

“Our daddy is gone. What a man. He signed me to play for Sharks. Gave me my first match against Niger Tornadoes of Minna,” he wrote.

“The first day he saw me come to train with Sharks, he said, 'my friend, are you a boxer?' He said I was built like Tyson. From that day, I found myself a football father. I became very close to him and his family, with Puppa K as a very close brother.”

Sinclair, during his life, was credited for discovering and developing former Super Eagles stars, including late Peter Rufai, Taribo West, Finidi George, and Idah Peterside, among others, most of whom were part of the famous Class of 1994.

