Nick Antonyan’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend

Nick Antonyan, also known as Jonah, is a prominent YouTuber, comedian, actor, writer, content creator and social media influencer from the United States. He gained prominence for his web series Road to Comedy on YouTube. He is also known for his appearances in various TV series, including Love Virtually (2022), Amigos (2018) and David's Vlog (2015).

Nick Antonyan is a popular content creator. He commands a massive fan following across various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. He has also worked with other famous social media stars such as David Dobrik, Sire, Jason Nash, and Toddy Smith.

Profile summary

Birth name Nick Antonyan Famous as Jonah Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Vahan Antonyan Mother Marine Bulgarian Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, actor, comedian, writer, content creator, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million YouTube JONAH Instagram @nickantonyan TikTok @realnickantonyan Facebook @NickAntonyan

Nick Antonyan’s biography

The renowned YouTuber was born and raised in the United States of America by his parents, Vahan Antonyan and Marine Bulgarian. His religion is Christianity.

Who are Nick Antonyan’s siblings? The social media grew up alongside two siblings, a brother named Verdan and a sister named Suzy. Nick Antonyan's brother is a YouTube star with over 466 thousand subscribers on YouTube. His sister is an actress and social media personality.

How old is Nick Antonyan?

He is 28 years old as of 2022. When is Nick Antonyan’s birthday? He was born on 8 July 1994. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Nick Antonyan known for?

He is a famous YouTuber, writer, comedian, actor, content creator, and social media influencer. He is best recognized on YouTube for his co-created web series Road to Comedy, which is featured on his self-titled YouTube channel. He is also a member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad.

He was featured in the web series Amigos as Lele Pons. Here are the other TV series and movies he has appeared in:

Love Virtually (2022) as Harry

(2022) as Harry Discovering David Dobrik (2021)

(2021) Trish & Scott (2020) as Bubble Boy

(2020) as Bubble Boy David's Vlog (2020) as Jonah

(2020) as Jonah Amigos (2018) as Michea

(2018) as Michea Sugar Pine 7 (2018) as Nick / Jonah

(2018) as Nick / Jonah Beverly Grove (2017) as Film Crew One

(2017) as Film Crew One Nick Antonyan's Road to Comedy (2017)

His YouTube channel, JONAH, was created on 19 August 2017 and currently has over 644 thousand subscribers.

He is also popular and active on Instagram, where he has amassed over 1 million followers as of 2022. He majorly uses his account to share comedy skits and promotes various brands such as Dollar Shave Club and Jack in the Box.

At the time of writing, his TikTok account has attracted over 3.1 million followers with a total of 76.4 million likes on his videos. He particularly shares lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos.

What is Antonyan’s net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not verified. His primary source of income is acting. He also earns through paid partnerships on social media.

Who is Nick Antonyan's girlfriend?

The social media influencer is not dating anyone at the moment. Moreover, he has never revealed any information about his previous or current relationship.

How tall is Nick Antonyan?

The renowned YouTuber stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he has brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Nick Antonyan

Who is Nick Antonyan? He is a popular YouTuber, writer, actor, comedian, content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. What is Nick Antonyan known for? He is best known on YouTube for his co-created web series Road to Comedy. What is Nick Antonyan's age? He is 28 years old as of 2022. Who are Antonyan's family members? His parents are Vahan Antonyan and Marine Bulgarian. He has two siblings named Vardan and Suzy. Who is Nick Antonyan's sister? She is called Suzy. She is an Instagram personality. What is Nick Antonyan's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Where does Nick Antonyan live? The YouTuber star currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Nick Antonyan's height? He is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Nick Antonyan is a renowned YouTuber, actor, comedian, writer, content creator and social media influencer. He rose to stardom for his web series Road to Comedy. His consistent and engaging content has earned him a massive following across various social media platforms.

