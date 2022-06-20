Katelyn Elizabeth’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Katelyn Elizabeth? She is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. She gained fame due to her TikTok account. She is prominent for sharing challenges, lip-syncs, vlogs, and comedy videos on social media, particularly on TikTok.

Photo: @katelynelizabeth on Instagram (modified author)

Source: UGC

Katelyn Elizabeth has always had a passion for creating content since childhood. She is currently a popular figure on the internet with a considerable fan base. She is also a model best known for sharing modelling photos on her Instagram account.

Profile summary

Full name Katelyn Elizabeth Gender Female Date of birth 28 June 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 31-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Calvin Falvey Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $500k

Katelyn Elizabeth's biography

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The social media star was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was raised alongside her two siblings, a sister and a brother. However, not much is known about Elizabeth's family as she has been utterly discrete about them.

How old is Katelyn Elizabeth?

Katelyn Elizabeth's age is 20 years old as of 2022. The influencer was born on 28 June 2002. Therefore, her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Elizabeth came into the spotlight as a result of her TikTok account. She started creating content on the platform when she was in her mid-teens. Her challenges, lip-syncs, vlogs, and comedy videos attracted millions of views within a short time. At the moment, her TikTok account has a massive following of 1.9 million.

She is also a representative of the popular TikTok collective Vivid House and often works together with fellow member Calvin Falvey, who is also her boyfriend.

Additionally, she has a YouTube channel which she created in 2015. However, she is not active on YouTube as she has only uploaded one video. Her channel has 9.93 thousand subscribers as of June 2022.

She also has an Instagram account that has over 846 thousand followers. She uses the platform to share her modelling shots. Katelyn uses her significant following on social media to promote various brands such as Polly Boutique and Oneone Swimwear. Aside from that, she is also popular on Snapchat.

What is Katelyn Elizabeth's net worth?

According to Marriage Biography, her net worth is estimated to be $500 thousand. However, this information is not official. She makes her money from her social media career.

Who is Katelyn Elizabeth's boyfriend?

The American celebrity is currently in a relationship with a guy named Calvin Falvey. Calvin is a famous TikTok star and social media influencer. The two have made various videos together on their individual TikTok accounts.

How tall is Katelyn Elizabeth?

Katelyn Elizabeth's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). In addition, she has brown hair and grey eyes.

Katelyn Elizabeth's tattoo

The social media influencer loves tattoos. Some of her visible tattoos are on her stomach, arms, and chest. Her boyfriend also has tattoos on his left arm.

FAQs

Who is Katelyn Elizabeth? She is an American TikTok star and social media influencer best known for her comedy and lip-syncs. Where was Katelyn Elizabeth born? She was born in 2002 in Los Angeles, California, United States. How old is Katelyn Elizabeth? She is 20 years old as of 2022. How tall is Katelyn Elizabeth? She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. Is Katelyn Elizabeth on Instagram? Yes, she is active on Instagram and has over 846k followers at the time of writing. Who is Katelyn Elizabeth's boyfriend? She is currently dating a fellow TikTok star, Calvin Falvey.

Katelyn is an American TikTok star and social media personality. She has made it big on social media at a young age. Her content has earned her a considerable following, especially on TikTok. Her entertaining content continues to win many people's hearts, thus increasing her popularity on social media.

READ ALSO: Bramty's biography: age, birthday, brother, net worth, drama

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Bramty's biography. Bramty is a Chilean TikTok star, social media influencer, and YouTuber. She mostly posts challenges and her life stories on social media.

Bramty has a joint YouTube channel created on 22 October 2014. She uses the platform to document her journey as a teenage mother. Additionally, she has a self-titled YouTube channel where she shares lifestyle and fashion-related videos.

Source: Legit.ng