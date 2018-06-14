Actress Kemi Afolabi's biography: age, family, relationship, sickness

There are many female Nollywood stars whose successful careers inspire other women to pursue their dreams and passions. Kemi Afolabi's biography tells the tale of a resilient woman who has beaten many odds to become the successful actress she is today. Fans love her boldness and ability to portray various characters with ease.

The actress is pictured in lovely African outfits.

Source: Facebook

Did you know that Kemi is a trained lawyer? Read Kemi Afolabi's biography below to learn more about her family, career, illness, and marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Oluwakemisola Anotallahi Ajike Afolabi Gender Female Date of birth 28th April 1980 Age 42 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria and United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Zodiac sign Taurus Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Husband Wale Adesipe Children 2 Father Mr. Afolabi Mother Iya Anota Siblings 2 Alma mater Tunwase Schools, Our Lady of Apostles School, A-Z International School, and Lagos State University Profession Actress, scriptwriter, producer, and director Instagram @kemiafolabiadesipe

Actress Kemi Afolabi's biography

Actress Kemi Afolabi is a lawyer by profession. She is also a director, producer, and actress who has starred in many Naija movies and a few television shows.

How old is Kemi Afolabi?

Kemi Afolabi's age is 42 years as of 2022. She was born on 28th April 1980, and her Zodiac sign is Taurus. Her full name is Oluwakemisola Anotallahi Ajike Afolabi.

Where is Kemi Afolabi from?

The actress is from Ogun State. She comes from the Yoruba community in Nigeria and is the first child in a family of three. Her mother's name is Iya Anota, while details of Kemi Afolabi's father remain hidden.

What is the relationship between Kemi Afolabi and Murphy Afolabi?

Murphy Afolabi and Kemi Afolabi's relationship has elicited endless debate online. Although many people assume he is Kemi Afolabi's brother, Murphy just shares a surname with her. She is also not her husband. The two are talented actors with professional interactions only.

Educational background

The actress started her education at Tunwase Schools in Ikeja. She performed well and Our Lady of Apostles School and A-Z International School for secondary-level education.

After graduating from high school, she was admitted to Lagos State University, where she pursued a Bachelor of Laws degree. When she was in her final year of campus, she got invited to participate in a theatre production from the Department of Creative Arts. This sparked her interest and passion for acting.

Career

The actress rose to fame as an actress in 2004. She was the lead actress in the film Obinrin. She portrayed her character so well that she was ranked among the top Yoruba actresses in the industry.

A short while later, she featured in Alagba, her second film. She then went missing on the screens. She took a break from the acting scene to focus on her marriage. In 2013, she resurfaced on the screens. While she was away, she wrote scripts, so upon her return, she was ready to produce movies.

So far, she has starred in over 140 Yoruba movies. Her work has made her famous and earned her some awards. During the 2016 City People Awards, she was named the best Yoruba actress. The following year she was named the most popular actress in the industry.

Besides acting, Kemi is a director and producer. She owns and runs a film production company called Kaas And Dee Entertainment.

Who is Kemi Afolabi's husband?

Kemi Afolabi's husband is Wale Adesipe. He is a building contractor and engineer based in the United Kingdom. The two first met at a family function.

Is Kemi Afolabi still married to her husband? Yes, she is still married to him, and the two are raising a family together. The actress spends time in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

How old is Kemi Afolabi's daughter?

Kemi Afolabi's new baby is two years old as of 2022. She was born in September 2019, and her name is Nadia Adesipe.

The actress also has a 10-year-old daughter named Oluwadarasimi Oluwatamilore Morenikeji Adunni Adesipe.

What is Kemi Afolabi's sickness?

What happened to Kemi Afolabi? In early 2022, the actress opened up about her health status and reported being diagnosed with Lupus. The condition has affected her career and relationships.

Medics say that Kemi Afolabi's sickness is incurable. She is no longer allowed to expose herself to strong lighting, which is required in her acting career. Lupus, or Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), is an autoimmune disease caused when the immune system attacks its tissues.

The actress also revealed that medics gave her five more years to live. She has lived for over one year since then and is hopeful her health status will improve. She further stated she is prepared for death, has written her will, and booked a funeral ground at Ebony vault for her interment.

Height and weight

The actress is 5' 6" or 168 centimetres tall and has black hair and eyes. Before her Lupus diagnosis, she weighed about 63 kilograms. However, she has since gained weight due to the condition, making some people criticise her new weight. She has expressed displeasure with people who have body-shamed her.

Quick facts about Kemi Afolabi

She enjoys cooking for her family.

She is a fashionista who loves wearing designer clothes and accessories.

Her husband is a graduate of Luton’s University of Bedfordshire.

She enjoys watching the movies she has starred in because it allows her to notice her mistakes, analyse them, and improve.

Kemi Afolabi's biography is quite interesting because the actress has faced numerous highs and lows. She is battling an autoimmune condition called Lupus, which has changed her life.

