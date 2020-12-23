Jackie Radinsky's biography: age, height, partner, net worth

Jackie Radinsky is an American actor best known for his role in the American comedy TV series Bella and the Bulldogs, where he played Sawyer Huggins. He also played Sergei, a recurring role on ABC’s long-running family-based comedy TV series The Goldbergs.

Actor Jackie Radinsky attended the City Year Los Angeles Spring Break Event at Sony Studios on May 7, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Michael Bezjian

The actor also appeared in Rhett & Link’s comedy musical video Breaking Bad: The Middle School Musical. Radinsky's extraordinary acting skills and charming personality impress producers and hundreds of thousands of fans. He worked with his parents and sister in one of his films.

Profile summary

Name Jackie Radinsky Birthday December 23, 1998 Zodiac sign Capricorn Age 23 years (as of July 2022) Place of birth Topanga Canyon, California, USA High school Oaks Christian School in California University Denison University in Ohio Qualification Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts Residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Father Adam Radinsky Father's profession Director and actor Mother Kelly Andrus Radinsky Mother's profession Actress and photographer Sister Sadie Rose Radinsky Mother's profession Actress Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 72 kilograms Chest-waist-biceps 40-31-12 inches Net worth $300,000 (approx.) Instagram @jackieradinsky Twitter @jackieradinsky

Jackie Radinsky's bio

Radinsky's mother, Kelly Andrus Radinsky, is an actress and photographer. She is credited as a co-writer and co-director of the film The New Kid.

The actor's dad, Adam Radinsky, is a director and actor, while his younger sister, Sadie Rose Radinsky, is an actress. Se has featured in several films, including The New Kid, The Girl, and Little Sister.

How old is Jackie Radinsky?

Jackie Radinsky's age is 23 years as of July 2022, for he was born on December 23, 1998. His Zodiac sign is Capricorn. Jackie Radinsky's 24th birthday is about five months away.

Counterclockwise from the lower left: Adam, Kelly, Sadie, 6, and Jackie Radinsky, 9. Photo: @Michael Robinson Chavez

Where is Jackie Radinsky from?

Radinsky was born in Topanga Canyon, California, USA. He, however, moved to Los Angeles at a young age to pursue an acting career.

Jackie Radinsky's education

The actor attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California. He enrolled at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, in 2018 to study for a degree in liberal arts.

Radinsky will graduate in 2022. In addition, he received acting and comedy lessons from filmmaker Mark Lewis.

Career history

Jackie Radinsky's acting career began in 2011 when he landed the role of the Boy in a silent film called The New Kid.

Actors Rio Mangini, Coy Stewart, Brec Bassinger, Buddy Handleson, Jackie Radinsky, Lilimar Hernandez, and Haley Tju of Bella and the Bulldogs on March 28, 2015, in California. Photo: @Jason Kempin

The New Kid was set in 1926 and centres on the life of a young pick pocketer called Boy. He meets an intelligent girl and they embark on a madcap of adventures which change their lives forever.

It was a family movie because Jackie acted alongside his sister Sadie Radinsky. In addition, the film was written and directed by their parents.

Actor Jackie Radinsky's IMDB Bilderback movie was released in 2012. He played the role of Paperboy in that short movie.

IMDB Bilderback was written and directed by visual effects artist Sean Adair. The short film followed the tumultuous period in Nicole Bilderback's real life.

Actors Jackie Radinsky, Sedona James and Karan Brar with City Year AmeriCorps members attended the City Year Los Angeles Spring Break Event on May 7, 2016. Photo: @Michael Bezjian

His breakthrough came when he became a cast member of Breaking Bad: The Middle School Musical. Internet superstars Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal directed the short video, while Jackie played the roles of Walt Jr. / Hector / Kid.

After this, the budding actor starred in the Nickelodeon TV hit series Bella and the Bulldogs. He perfectly brought out the role of Sawyer Huggins.

Sawyer (a modern-day cowboy, the Bulldogs' resident, and Texas expert) loves ranch life and is always ready to help his friends out with wise pieces of advice.

Actors Jackie Radinsky, Mia Serafino, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, and Sedona James attended City Year Los Angeles on May 7, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Michael Bezjian

What does Jackie Radinsky play in?

Here is a list of Jackie Radinsky's movies and TV shows that he has featured in:

IMDB Bilderback (2012) - Paperboy

(2012) - Paperboy The New Kid (2011) - The Boy

(2011) - The Boy Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special (2015) - Boy with pencils

(2015) - Boy with pencils The Goldbergs (2016-2018) - Sergei / Sergei Tarbokomous

(2016-2018) - Sergei / Sergei Tarbokomous Bella and the Bulldogs (2015-2016) - Sawyer Huggins

How much is Jackie Radinsky's net worth?

Jackie Radinsky's salary per episode ranges from $12K to $17K, while his net worth is around $300,000. His primary source of income is acting.

Actor Jackie Radinsky attends Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016, in Inglewood, California. Photo: @Frazer Harrison

Who is Jackie Radinsky's wife?

The actor has never been married.

Who is Jackie Radinsky's girlfriend?

Jackie and actress Sedona James dated in 2016 and separated in the same year. Since then, the actor has kept his love life private.

What is Jackie Radinsky's height?

Jackie is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 72 kilograms, and his Chest-Waist-Arms' measurements are 40-31-12 inches.

Where is Jackie Radinsky now?

The star is active on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, where he consistently posts his daily activities.

Actors Haley Tju, Jackie Radinsky and Lilimar attend Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016, in Inglewood, California. Photo: @Charley Gallay

Fun facts about Jackie Radinsky

Jackie's acting career officially kicked off in 2011.

He received acting and comedy lessons from filmmaker Mark Lewis.

The star was in a relationship with actress Sedona James in 2016.

He joined Denison University in Granville, Ohio, in 2018.

Radinsky is studying for a degree in liberal arts at the university and might graduate in 2022.

Jackie Radinsky is a highly talented entertainer. He becomes a household name worldwide in the first years of his career. Moreover, Radinsky is primarily famous among the world's teens and youths who love movies.

