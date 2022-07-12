DerekTrendz’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

DerekTrendz is a TikTok star and social media sensation from the United States. He has become famous as a result of his TikTok account. Primarily, his lip-syncs to popular songs, dance moves, and funny short videos have significantly contributed to her online fame.

Photo: @derektrendz on Instagram (modified by author)

DerekTrendz has collaborated with other TikTok stars like Morris King, Jaden Cradle and Mattia to make content on TikTok. Currently, the teenager is signed by Airspace Management.

Profile summary

Name Derek Trendz Nickname DerekTrendz Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Michelle Otp Profession TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million TikTok @derektrendz

DerekTrendz's biography

The social media influencer was born in New Jersey, the United States. He was reportedly raised by a business father and a housewife mother. Derek was brought up alongside his younger sister, Ahiella Borgen, who is also a TikTok star.

How old is Derek Trendz?

As of 2022, DerekTrendz's age is 19 years old. He was born on 26 July 2003. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Derek Trendz famous?

Derek is widely known as a TikTok star, but he is also popular on other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. He started his TikTok journey in 2019. His videos on TikTok include dance, lip-syncs and comedy clips. Currently, he has accumulated 4.7 million followers and over 241 million likes.

He created his YouTube channel on 26 November 2019. The channel mainly contains challenges, vlogs, and short comedy videos. Presently, the channel has 281 thousand subscribers.

Besides TikTok and YouTube, he is also famous on Instagram with 859 thousand followers. He majorly shares his lifestyle photos on the page. The YouTube star is also an entrepreneur who sells his merchandise through the Stock Drip Store.

What is DerekTrendz's net worth?

According to Fame Shala, the American TikTok star's alleged net worth is $1 million. However, this information is not official. He primarily makes his income from his social media endeavours and selling his merchandise.

Who is DerekTrendz's girlfriend?

The TikTok star is currently in a romantic relationship with a lady who goes by Michelle Otp on Instagram. Michelle is a Canadian TikTok star, model and social media influencer. The two recently celebrated their first anniversary.

How tall is DerekTrendz?

DerekTrendz's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres), and he weighs around 132 pounds (60 kilograms). He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about DerekTrendz

Who is Derek Trendz? He is a TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. What is DerekTrendz's real name? His real name is Derek Trendz. How old is Derek Trendz now? He is 19 years old as of July 2022. What is DerekTrendz's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Leo. What is Derek Trendz's ethnicity? The YouTuber is of Dominican, black, and Italian descent. Who is DerekTrendz's sister? He has a younger sister named Ahiella Borgen. Who is Derek Trendz dating? He is dating Michelle Otp.

DerekTrendz has a thriving career as a content creator on social media. He is best known for his entertaining videos on TikTok. He is also an Instagram sensation with a considerable following.

