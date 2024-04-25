Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has posted beautiful photos on her social media page to celebrate her 46th birthday

She shared a professional photo of herself in a white shirt and a pair of jeans, where she looked as stunning as ever.

The highly revered beautiful mother-of-two in her post caption thanked God for always showing up for her even at tough times.

Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus has wowed fans as she shared new pictures online to celebrate her 46th birthday. The actress chose to celebrate her new age with a simple professional photo shoot.

In the image, she was seen rocking a white shirt and a pair of jeans. Through her caption, she showered praises on God, who has been showing up for her, despite life's curve balls.

Damasus looked as bright as day in her birthday pictures. Her beautiful smile made her pictures look even more radiant.

Stella Damasus marks 46th birthday in style. Photo credit @stelladamsus

Source: Instagram

The Instagram comment section of the actress, who remembered her first husband last year was serenaded with well wishes and comments from her fans, friends, family and colleagues.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Many have described the movie star who lost her second marriage as beautiful, as well as charismatic.

Read her birthday post here:

In another post to further celebrate her birthday anniversary, Stella Damasus described herself as "blessed and highly favoured".

See post below:

Nigerians celebrate Stella Damasus on 46th birthday

Nigerians trooped to the beautiful actress' comment section, where she is being celebrated and made to feel love on her special day. Here are some of the comments below:

@realwarripikin

"Happy birthday Biggest sister."

@Kunleremiofficial

"Happy birthday Stellaaaaa Damasusssssssssss *in French accent*."

@mofeduncan

"Happy Birthday Dee. Keep shinning! Keep smiling!!."

@ayocomedian

"Charisma gold. happy birthday."

@bryanokware

"Happy birthday @stelladamasus. You are sooo beautiful. May God continue to bless you amen."

@biodunstephen

"Hez-quiz me, did you mean 26??? Happy birthday beautiful human. God's continued blessing."

@bankywellington

"Happy birthday Sis!!! God bless you and yours. More favour, fulfillment, peace and prosperity in Jesus name."

Doris Simeon and Stella Damasus’ Ex-Husband Daniel Ademinokan Marries For The 3rd Time

Legit.ng previously reported that the actresses' ex husband, Daniel Ademinokun, remarried for the third time.

Reports stated that the filmmaker decided to give love another go after he divorced his former wives, Doris and Stella.

The news of his third marriage set tongues wagging on social media, as netizens reacted in more ways than one.

Source: Legit.ng