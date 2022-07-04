Matt Slays’ bio: what is known about Rebecca Zamolo’s husband?

Matt Slays is a YouTuber, musician, lyricist, and music producer from the United States. He is popularly known for a YouTube channel, Matt and Rebecca, which he co-runs with his wife.

Matt developed a passion for singing when he was young. He joined Townsend, a boy band, when he was a teenager. The singer has collaborated with Joshua David Evans, a musician and YouTuber.

Profile summary

Full name Matt Roy Yoakum Known as Matt Slays Gender Male Date of birth 17 July 1980 Age 42 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pueblo, Colorado, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Rebecca Zamolo High School The Vanguard High School University Oregon University Profession Musician, lyricist, music producer YouTube Matt and Rebecca Instagram @mattslayss TikTok @matt.slays

Matt Slays' biography

What is Matt Slays' real name? The YouTuber was born Matt Roy Yoakum. He was born and raised in Pueblo, Colorado, United States. He was raised alongside his two brothers and a sister.

The American musician attended Vanguard High School in Colorado Springs, United States. He later joined Western Oregon University in Eugene, Oregon, USA, in 2000 and completed in 2004.

How old is Matt Slays now?

Matt Slays' age is 42 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17 July 1980. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Matt Yoakum is a musician, lyricist, director, YouTuber, and cinematographer. He started his musical journey on the TV show Making the Band on ABC television.

The American YouTuber later became a member of a boy band called Townsend in the San Francisco Bay Area after passing several trials. The group sang hip-hop-style music, and Matt participated in various projects as a lyricist and pianist.

In February 2003, while still in the university, the American musician started working for Hilton Hotels in the sales department. He worked there for six years.

The YouTuber has worked as a director where he directed several short films and web episodes. He was associated with the show American Idol, where he conducted auditions. Additionally, he was a cast member and a sound technician for Disney World.

Matt rose to stardom in 2015 after uploading a music video, Love Never Felt So Good/Man in the Mirror, in which he collaborated with Joshua David Evans. Since then, he has released other songs such as:

Get Over You

Feel the Rain

Purpose

Over my Head

The American songwriter co-runs a YouTube channel, Matt and Rebecca, with his wife. He created the channel on 15 April 2015, and it was initially under his name Matt Slays.

The couple uploads pranks, vlogs, and comedic videos. In addition, the primary content of their YouTube channel is their adventure vlogs that include 24-hour challenges and Ggaints DIY projects. Currently, the channel has over 6 million subscribers.

He is also active on other social media pages with a significant following. He has 645 thousand followers on Instagram and over 3 million fans on TikTok. Matt is also active on Twitter, with over 36 thousand followers.

Who is Rebecca Zamolo's husband?

Matt Slays is the husband of Rebecca Zamolo, an American singer, actress, YouTuber, and producer. The two met during a music video shoot where Rebecca was one of the cheerleaders. After dating for ten years, they got engaged on 17 December 2012. The two later tied the knot on 17 May 2014.

Do Rebecca Zamolo and Matt Slays have kids?

Rebecca Zamolo and Matt Slays welcomed their first daughter, Zadie Hope, on 23 February 2022. The couple shared their struggle with having a baby on their YouTube channel. Rebecca had ulcerative colitis, which led to her colon being removed in 2014. It made it challenging for them to have a child, so they decided to have an IVF. She had earlier lost two pregnancies.

Fast facts about Matt Slays

When is Matt Slays' birthday? The American YouTuber celebrates his birthday on 17 July annually. What is Matt Slays' real last name? His real last name is Yoakum. What nationality is Matt Slays? He is an American national. Where does Matt Slays live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, together with his family. Are Rebecca Zamolo and Matt Slays married? The couple tied the knot on 17 May 2014. Is Matt Slays on TikTok? Yes. The YouTuber is active on TikTok with over 3 million followers.

Matt Slays is an American musician, lyricist, music producer, and YouTuber. He has become famous due to the entertaining content he uploads on the YouTube channel, which he runs alongside his wife. In addition, he has a significant following on other social media pages.

