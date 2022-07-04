Biography of Boma from BBNaija: age, state of origin, wife

Boma Akpore is an American-based Nigerian actor and model. He came into the limelight after he participated in Mr. Imperial Universe contest as a model. His fame skyrocketed when he ventured into the acting world, and he is known for starring in a few notable movies and TV series such as Brooklyn Coven and The Blacklist.

Besides modelling and acting, the Nigerian celebrity is a mixologist, masseur, and former footballer. He is also popular on social media, especially on Instagram, where he has a significant fan following.

Profile summary

Full name Boma Martins Akpore Gender Male Date of birth 4 May 1987 Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' 2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College University of Lagos, New York Film Academy Profession Actor, model, mixologist, masseur Net worth $100 thousand - $400 thousand Instagram @bomaakpore Website BOMA AKPORE

Boma from BBNaija’s biography

The Nigerian celebrity was born on 4 May 1987 in Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria. How old is Boma? The Nigerian celebrity’s age is 35 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Boma was raised by a single mother and grandmother. While growing up, he loved playing soccer, boxing, basketball and weight-lifting.

He joined the University of Lagos in 2009 to pursue a bachelor’s degree course in Applied Science but dropped out in the final year due to a lack of school fees. He later joined the New York Film Academy in 2017 and graduated with a diploma in acting for film.

Where is Boma from?

He is from Yaba, a suburb on Lagos Mainland, Lagos State, Nigeria. However, the entertainer resides in Brooklyn, New York City, USA.

What does Boma do for a living?

The celebrity started his career as a model. He represented Nigeria in the 2016 Mr. Imperial Universe contest and won the Best Body award but ended up as second runner-up overall. Recently, he won Golden Star Award for the celebrity fashionista of the year 2022.

He has worked with famous brands such as Ralph Lauren, Emily Collins, and JD 7. The famous model is represented by Ingrid French Management.

Boma Akpore is also a former semi-professional footballer. He went to pursue his football career dream in Europe, playing for an amateur football club. However, his dream was short-lived after an injury forced him to quit the sport.

The famous actor was one of the 26 housemates who participated in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye) season 6.

Boma Akpore’s movies and TV series

His acting career commenced in 2018 after he quit football. So far, he has six acting credits. Here is a list of his movies and TV series:

Protector of the Gods as Azibo

as Azibo Lit the Movie (2020) as Thug 1

(2020) as Thug 1 Orunsewa (2018)

(2018) The Blacklist (2019) as Nigerian gunman 2

(2019) as Nigerian gunman 2 Brotherhood (2022) as Sanusi

(2022) as Sanusi Brooklyn Coven (2020) as Osumanu

The actor is a member of The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG AFTRA). He also dabbles as a mixologist and masseur.

What is Boma’s net worth?

According to The City Celeb, the entertainer’s net worth is estimated to be between $100 thousand and $400 thousand. However, the source is unverified, and thus, the information is unreliable.

Who is the wife of Boma from BBNaija?

Boma Akpore is seemingly single at the moment. The actor was married to Tokunbo, but the marriage failed after six years.

What is Boma’s height?

He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 183 pounds (83 kilograms).

Fast facts about Boma

What is Boma from BBN’s real name? He was born Boma Martins Akpore. What is Boma from BBNaija’s state of origin? The celebrity hails from Lagos State, Nigeria. What tribe is Boma Akpore from? His tribe is Igbo. What is Boma’s age now? The former BBNaija contestant is 35 years old as of 2022. Is Boma an actor? Yes. He has starred in about seven films and TV series. Was Boma on The Blacklist? Yes. He played the part of a Nigerian gunman in episode 16 of season 6 of the hit TV series.

Boma Akpore is a renowned Nigerian-American celebrity. He thrives in the entertainment sector as a top model and actor.

