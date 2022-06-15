Logan Pepper’s biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Logan Pepper is a famous actor from the United States popularly recognized for his portrayal of Cooper Bradford in the television series American Housewife. He has also starred in other television series, such as Total Eclipse and American Dad.

Actor Logan attends the Disney Channel Original Movie "Zombies" Premiere Brunch, on February 3, 2018, in Burbank, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Logan Pepper made his acting debut in 2017 when he was featured in a music video, Disney Channel Stars: Duck Tales Theme Song. Since then, he has appeared in a few other television shows and movies.

Profile summary

Full name Logan Pepper Gender Male Date of birth 25 June 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Corey Mother Susannah Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor Net worth $1 million - $5 million Twitter @pepper_logan

Logan Pepper's biography

Carly Hughes, Meg Donnelly, Julia Butters, Logan and Daniel Dimaggio attend the Disney Channel Original Movie "Zombies" Premiere Brunch in California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

The famous actor was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States. Logan Pepper's parents are Corey and Susannah Pepper. Besides being an actor, Logan's father worked as an improv teacher at Lisa Picotte's Young Actor Workspace. Logan was raised alongside his elder brother Griffin Pepper.

Additionally, the young celebrity is an American national of white ethnicity. He had his high school education at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

How old is Logan Pepper?

Logan Pepper's age is 20 years old as of 2022. He was born on 25 June 2002. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Logan is a well-known American actor. He made his acting debut in 2017 when he appeared in Disney Channel Stars: DuckTales Theme Song. The same year, he landed a role as Jack in the short movie Girls & Boys. In 2018, he got another opportunity to star as a Student in the movie Quadratic Equations.

However, he came to prominence when he appeared in the television series American Housewife. He has been cast in some other projects, and currently, he has eight acting credits under his name. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.

Logan Pepper's movies and TV shows

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2017-2021 American Housewife Cooper Bradford 2020 NCIS Dylan 2018-2019 Total Eclipse Luca 2019 American Dad Gremlins Kid 2018 Wolves Marshal 2018 Quadratic Equations Student 2017 Girls & Boys Jack 2017 Disney Channel Stars: Duck Tales Theme Song Logan Pepper

What is Logan Pepper's net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, his net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. This value is, however, not verified. He has earned his wealth mainly from his acting career.

Logan Pepper's relationship

Is Logan Pepper single? The young actor is not dating anyone at the moment; instead. He tends to keep a low profile when it comes to his love life. However, he was previously in a relationship with Meg Donnelly. Meg is a famous actress known for her role as Addison in the movie, Zombies.

How tall is Logan Pepper?

He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

FAQs

Who is Logan Pepper? He is a young American actor famously known for his role in the television series American Housewife. How old is Logan Pepper? He is 20 years old as of 2022. Who are Logan Pepper's parents? His father is called Corey, while his mother is Susannah. How tall is Logan Pepper? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What is Logan Pepper's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Is Logan Pepper leaving American Housewife? Unfortunately, the famous TV show American Housewife was cancelled on 31 March 2021 after casting for five seasons.

Logan Pepper is a well-known actor who rose to stardom following his appearance in the TV series American Housewife. The actor boasts eight acting credits under his name. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, the United States.

