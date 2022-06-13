Bramty’s biography: age, birthday, brother, net worth, drama

Bramty is a Chilean YouTuber and social media influencer. She is widely recognized for her joint YouTube channel, The Bramfam, which she co-runs with her husband. They often upload pranks, challenges, tricks and personal vlogs.

Bramty created a YouTube channel, for her daughter on 12 June 2017. The YouTuber also thrives on other social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Apart from her content creation career, she is also a mother and wife.

Full name Bramty Juliette Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Santiago, Chile, South America Current residence Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality Chilean Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mimi Step-father Jeremy Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Luis Espina Kids 3 Profession YouTuber, social media influencer YouTube The Bramfam Instagram @bramty TikTok @bramty

Bramty's biography

The YouTuber was born Bramty Juliette in Santiago, Chile, South America. She has featured her mother in most of her videos. Additionally, she has featured both her mom, Mimi, and step-dad, Jeremy. Her mother is also a YouTuber.

The social media sensation has an elder brother, Richard, and a younger brother, Jeff Haynes. Bramty Juliette's brother, Jeff, was jailed in 2016 for multiple charges, including automobile theft, grand theft, firearms theft, and home burglary. However, he was released in January 2022. Her mother posted a video when she went to pick him up.

How old is Bramty Juliette?

As of 2022, Bramty's age is 27 years. She was born on 19 June 1995. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Bramty famous?

Juliette is best known as a YouTube star. She has a joint YouTube channel, The Bramfam, which she runs with her husband. She created the channel on 22 October 2014 and used it to document her journey as a teenage mother.

Currently, the channel has 2.7 million subscribers. The couple, together with their kids, share fun and entertaining content, like challenges, pranks, Q&A and personal vlogs.

Besides her joint family YouTube channel, she has a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads lifestyle, beauty and fashion videos. She has 437 thousand subscribers.

She is on Instagram, where she regularly posts family pictures and her fashion and lifestyle photos. At the time of writing, the account has 1 million followers.

The social media sensation is also on TikTok, where she shares comedy, dance, and prank videos with her family. Currently, she boasts over 3 million followers and more than 180 million likes. Her Twitter account has more than 251 thousand followers.

What is Bramty's net worth?

According to Bio Gossip, her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. However, this information is not official. She earns her income through her career as a YouTuber and social media influencer.

Who is Bramty's husband?

The Chilean TikTok star is married to Luis Espina, who served as a sailor in the United States Navy. The two met in 2012 after Luis became a neighbour to Bramty.

The couple share three kids. Their first daughter Penelope was born on 10 March 2015, while the twins Belcom and Levy were born on 22 November 2018.

Did Bramty and Luis break up?

No. There were rumours that the couple had separated. Luis had not appeared in several of Bramty's vlogs, prompting people to speculate about their break-up. Juliette and Luis cleared the air when they said that they had some problems, so they decided to take a break. Luis had gone to Virginia for a week.

Bramty's drama incident

In March 2022, the YouTuber had two reservations for her Airbnb. A lady requested the reservations but ended up coming with five people for a party. The guests violated Airbnb guidelines when they disturbed the neighbours with loud music and destroyed some items in the house.

The guests were to spend two nights, but Bramty decided to kick them out. The lady complained and asked for a refund, but Juliette declined and fined them for the damages they caused and the cleaning charges.

Her husband also almost went to jail for violating traffic rules. Luis was involved in a minor car accident. When the police came, they discovered his insurance had expired and the licence plate was not registered.

Recently, there was Bramty's family drama where the two brothers, Richard and Jeff, had a misunderstanding. Jeff felt the issue was to be discussed there, but the other family members felt otherwise since he was intoxicated.

Fast facts about Bramty

When is Bramty Juliette's birthday? The YouTuber celebrates her birthday on 18 June every year. Is Bramty Juliette Mexican? No, she is Chilean. What is Bramty's real name? Her full name is Bramty Juliette. Where does Bramty live? She currently resides in Tampa, Florida, USA. At what age did Bramty get pregnant? She was 18 years old. What are The Bramfam twins' names? They are Belcom and Levy.

Bramty is a content creator and social media personality widely known for the YouTube channel she runs alongside her husband. Aside from her social media career, she is a wife and mother of three.

