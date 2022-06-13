Global site navigation

Local editions

Katie Goodland’s biography: what is known about Harry Kane’s wife?
Сelebrity biographies

Katie Goodland’s biography: what is known about Harry Kane’s wife?

by  Ryan Omondi

Katie Goodland is a British workout enthusiast and professional fitness coach. However, she is famously known as the wife of England football team striker Harry Kane. She was Harry Kane’s long-term girlfriend before they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Katie Goodland
The fitness instructor and her husband stand next to James Bond's Aston Martin at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021. Photo: Ian Gavan
Source: Getty Images

Who is Kane married to? He is married to Kate Kane, née Goodland. Apart from being a fitness coach with a degree in sports science, she is a social media personality with a significant audience on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full nameKatie Goodland
GenderFemale
Date of birth21 January 1993
Age29 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthLondon, England, United Kingdom
Current residenceLondon, England, UK
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8"
Height in centimetres173
Weight in pounds132
Weight in kilograms60
Body measurements in inches36-28-40
Body measurements in centimetres91-71-102
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourDark brown
Siblings1
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerHarry Kane
Children3
SchoolChingford Foundation School
UniversityMiddlesex University London
ProfessionFitness coach
Instagram@katekanex

Read also

Bella Lambert’s biography: age, height, husband, net worth

Katie Goodland’s biography

The British fitness guru was born on 21 January 1993 in England, UK. She has a young brother called Tom. Who are Katie Goodland’s parents? Even though she has never revealed her parents’ names, she occasionally shares their photos on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Katie attended Chingford Foundation School and later graduated from Middlesex University London with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Science in July 2014.

What is Katie Goodland’s age?

The celebrity is 29 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Katie Goodland’s job?

She is a qualified fitness coach. Harry Kane’s spouse is a fitness enthusiast, and she regularly shares some of her workout routines on Instagram, where she has a significant fan base.

She uses her online platform to endorse brands such as Placenta Plus and Daisy First Aid.

Read also

Katya Elise Henry’s biography: who is Tyler Herro’s girlfriend?

When did Harry Kane meet Katie Goodland?

Harry Kane and Katie Goodland are childhood sweethearts. The two met while studying at Chingford Foundation School. Their relationship became romantic in 2012. They got engaged in July 2017 while on holiday in the Bahamas.

Katie Goodland and Harry Kane’s wedding was held in June 2019 at a secret location. The wedding event was attended by close friends and relatives.

Do Katie Goodland and Harry Kane have children?

The couple has three children, a son and two daughters. They welcomed their firstborn child Ivy Jane Kane in 2017, and their second child Vivienne Jane Kane came in 2018. Louis Harry Kane was born in 2020.

What is Katie Goodland’s height?

Harry Kane’s wife stands at 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Her measurements are 36-28-40 inches (91-71-102 cm).

Read also

Kasi Bennett’s biography: who is Usain Bolt’s girlfriend?

Fast facts about Katie Goodland

  1. Who is Katie Goodland? She is a professional fitness coach known to many as Harry Kane’s wife.
  2. How old is Katie Goodland? She is 29 years old as of 2022.
  3. How tall is Katie Goodland? Her height is 5 feet and 8 inches or 173 centimetres.
  4. How long have Harry Kane and Katie Goodland been together? They have been together for over 10 years, since 2012.
  5. Is Katie Goodland married to Harry Kane? Yes, she has been married to the sports personality since June 2019.
  6. What is Katie Goodland’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

Katie Goodland has an established career as a professional fitness instructor. She is also famous as the wife of England and Tottenham Hotspur football striker Harry Kane.

READ ALSO: OhGeesy’s bio: age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about OhGeesy’s biography. He is a Mexican-American rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur. His hit songs include Nun major, Breakdown, Bottle Service and Moving Work.

Read also

Wesley Tucker’s biography: age, height, birthday, songs, tattoos

OhGeesy’s real name is Alejandro Coranza. He was part of Shoreline Mafia, a Los Angeles-based hip-hop group. The rapper is enjoying a successful music career and won numerous accolades with the rap group. The rapper has released four music albums with several songs.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel