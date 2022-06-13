Katie Goodland’s biography: what is known about Harry Kane’s wife?

Katie Goodland is a British workout enthusiast and professional fitness coach. However, she is famously known as the wife of England football team striker Harry Kane. She was Harry Kane’s long-term girlfriend before they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Who is Kane married to? He is married to Kate Kane, née Goodland. Apart from being a fitness coach with a degree in sports science, she is a social media personality with a significant audience on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Katie Goodland Gender Female Date of birth 21 January 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-102 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Harry Kane Children 3 School Chingford Foundation School University Middlesex University London Profession Fitness coach Instagram @katekanex

Katie Goodland’s biography

The British fitness guru was born on 21 January 1993 in England, UK. She has a young brother called Tom. Who are Katie Goodland’s parents? Even though she has never revealed her parents’ names, she occasionally shares their photos on Instagram.

Katie attended Chingford Foundation School and later graduated from Middlesex University London with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Science in July 2014.

What is Katie Goodland’s age?

The celebrity is 29 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Katie Goodland’s job?

She is a qualified fitness coach. Harry Kane’s spouse is a fitness enthusiast, and she regularly shares some of her workout routines on Instagram, where she has a significant fan base.

She uses her online platform to endorse brands such as Placenta Plus and Daisy First Aid.

When did Harry Kane meet Katie Goodland?

Harry Kane and Katie Goodland are childhood sweethearts. The two met while studying at Chingford Foundation School. Their relationship became romantic in 2012. They got engaged in July 2017 while on holiday in the Bahamas.

Katie Goodland and Harry Kane’s wedding was held in June 2019 at a secret location. The wedding event was attended by close friends and relatives.

Do Katie Goodland and Harry Kane have children?

The couple has three children, a son and two daughters. They welcomed their firstborn child Ivy Jane Kane in 2017, and their second child Vivienne Jane Kane came in 2018. Louis Harry Kane was born in 2020.

What is Katie Goodland’s height?

Harry Kane’s wife stands at 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Her measurements are 36-28-40 inches (91-71-102 cm).

Fast facts about Katie Goodland

Who is Katie Goodland? She is a professional fitness coach known to many as Harry Kane’s wife. How old is Katie Goodland? She is 29 years old as of 2022. How tall is Katie Goodland? Her height is 5 feet and 8 inches or 173 centimetres. How long have Harry Kane and Katie Goodland been together? They have been together for over 10 years, since 2012. Is Katie Goodland married to Harry Kane? Yes, she has been married to the sports personality since June 2019. What is Katie Goodland’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

Katie Goodland has an established career as a professional fitness instructor. She is also famous as the wife of England and Tottenham Hotspur football striker Harry Kane.

