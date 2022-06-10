Katya Elise Henry’s biography: who is Tyler Herro’s girlfriend?

Katya Elise Henry is a prominent Instagram fitness model, social media influencer and entrepreneur from the United States. She is a fitness enthusiast known for sharing different workout regimen videos on her Instagram page and YouTube channel. She is also famous as Tyler Herro’s girlfriend.

After learning a few fitness routines from her mother, Katya Elise Henry began sharing her workout videos on Instagram, where she caught many people’s attention. She currently thrives as a fitness guru besides being an influencer and businessperson.

Profile summary

Full name Katya Elise Henry Gender Female Date of birth 14 June 1994 Age 28 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-99 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tawnya Lynn Nelson Father Derick Anthony Henry Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Tyler Herro Children 1 School Prior Lake High School, Horizon High School, Desert Mountain High School Profession Fitness model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $3 million Instagram @katyaelisehenry

Katya Elise Henry’s biography

The fitness model was born on 14 June 1994 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. Katya Elise Henry’s parents are Derick Anthony Henry and Tawnya Lynn Nelson. Her father is a professional bodybuilder and security guard, and her mother is a personal trainer.

She first attended Prior Lake High School, then Horizon High School and ultimately graduated from Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. The fitness guru was a cheerleader while in high school.

Who are Katya Elise Henry’s siblings?

The American model was born into a family of 3 children, and she is the youngest. Her sisters are Tanaya and Gabrielle Henry. Tanaya is a budding actress, model, and jewellery designer.

How old is Katya Elise Henry?

Katya Elise Henry’s age is 28 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Katya Elise Henry’s nationality?

She is an American national. She hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota but currently resides in Miami, Florida, USA. Katya Elise Henry's ethnicity is mixed.

What is Katya Elise Henry known for?

She is known as a fitness model, entrepreneur and social media influencer. She boasts a massive fan following (almost 8 million) on Instagram, where she regularly uploads her modelling photos and fitness videos. She also uses the platform to endorse brands such as EHPlabs and Teami Blends.

The model is known on TikTok for posting numerous entertaining videos, including dance, fitness routines, and challenges. She has a self-titled YouTube channel, where she uploads lifestyle vlogs, recipes and shopping tips. She is also on Twitter.

Besides fitness and modelling, she is an entrepreneur and owns WBK Fit, an online store that retails workouts, apparel, swimwear, supplements and accessories.

What is Katya Elise Henry’s net worth?

According to an unreliable online source, she is alleged to be worth $3 million. However, her exact net worth is unknown.

Who is Katya Elise Henry’s boyfriend?

She is dating Miami Heat basketball player, Tyler Christopher Herro. The couple started dating in early 2020. They met on social media, and their relationship blossomed during the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Is Katya Elise Henry dating Tyler Herro?

There are online speculations that the couple could be having a troubled relationship. This was caused by a series of cryptic messages the model shared on her social media pages. She has since unfollowed her boyfriend on Instagram and deleted his pictures on her page.

Despite the rumours, Herro recently wished Henry a happy birthday in his Instagram post.

Who did Katya Elise Henry date?

Before she started dating Herro, the model had reportedly been in two relationships. She dated American singer and songwriter Austin Harris Mahone between 2015 and 2017. Katya also briefly dated professional NBA player Kyle Alexander Kuzma in 2018.

Does Katya Elise Henry have a baby?

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry have a daughter called Zya Elise Herro. The baby was born on 14 September 2021.

What is Katya Elise Henry’s height?

Tyler Herro’s baby mama stands at 5 feet and 2 inches (158 cm) tall, and her estimated body weight is 125 pounds (57 kg). Her measurements are 34-26-39 inches (91-66-99 cm).

Fast facts about Katya Elise Henry

Who is Katya Henry’s dad? Her father is Derick Anthony Henry, a professional bodyguard. What does Katya Henry do? Tyler Herro’s GF is an entrepreneur, fitness model, and social media influencer. Is Katya Elise Henry mixed? Yes, the model has mixed ethnicity. She has Russian, African-American, Native American, and Swedish ancestry. Where is Katya Elise Henry now? She lives in Miami, Florida, USA. Is Katya Henry vegan? Yes. She follows a strict diet plan and does not eat food derived from animal products. How many kids does Katya Elise Henry have? She has one daughter.

Katya Elise Henry is a renowned model, businesswoman and social media influencer. She gained prominence on social media for sharing fitness routines videos which inspired many people. She is a mother of one child and is also known as Tyler Herro’s girlfriend.

