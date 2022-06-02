Rachel Brockman’s biography: age, height, net worth, who is she dating?

Rachel Brockman is a young social media influencer from the United States of America. She is widely known for sharing dance videos, lip-syncs, and other relatable content on her TikTok account. She is also popular on Instagram with a significant fan following.

Rachel Brockman started her career as a social media entertainer in 2020 when she was only 15 years old. Sometimes, she collaborates with other renowned TikTok stars such as Brandon Rowland, Alejandro Rosario, and Hunter Rowland. She was also part of Top Talent House before it was cancelled in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Rachel Brockman Gender Female Date of birth 6 June 2004 Rachel Brockman's age 17 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, United States Current residence Virginia, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5' 4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 31-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationships Status Single Ex-boyfriend Bryce Parker Profession Social media influencer Net worth $300k TikTok @rachelbrockmann Instagram @rachelbrockmann

Rachel Brockman’s biography

The young TikTok star was born on 6 June 2004 in Los Angeles, United States of America and was raised alongside her older brother, who is 19 years old. She comes from a Christian background.

Why is Rachel Brockman famous?

Rachel is a fast-rising social media sensation. She is well known for sharing dance videos, lip-syncs, and other relatable content on her TikTok account, which has 2.6 million followers at the time of writing.

Rachel Brockman's Instagram account has over 698 thousand followers. She primarily uses the account to share her lifestyle pictures. She also endorses various brands such as CHNGE and ROMWE, clothing lines.

She has a YouTube channel created on 11 July 2020. The channel has over 18 thousand subscribers, and it contains Q&As and a few short videos. Lastly, her Twitter account has 25.5 thousand followers.

What is Rachel Brockman's net worth?

According to Wealthy Spy, the TikTok personality has an estimated net worth of $300 thousand. However, this information is not verifiable.

Who is Rachel Brockman dating?

The social media entertainer is currently presumed single. However, she was previously in a relationship with her fellow TikTok star, Bryce Parker. According to Famous Birthdays, Bryce Parker and Rachel Brockman broke up in 2021.

How tall is Rachel Brockman?

Rachel Brockman’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall, and she weighs around 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her measurements are 31-24-34 inches (79-61-86 centimetres). Moreover, she has brown hair and eyes.

Frequently asked questions

What is Rachel Brockman's nationality? The TikTok star is an American national of white ethnicity. Where is Rachel Brockman from? She was born in Los Angeles, United States. When is Rachel Brockman’s birthday? The social media sensation marks her birthday on 6 June. How old is Rachel Brockman? She is 17 years as of 2022. What is Rachel Brockman's height? The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Is Rachel Brockman single? Yes, she is not dating anyone at the moment.

Rachel Brockman is a fast-rising social media influencer and content creator. Over time, her TikTok channel has gained significant popularity due to her entertaining content.

