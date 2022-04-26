Armon Warren’s biography: age, height, siblings, net worth

Armon Warren is a young American singer, songwriter and YouTuber who has released several hit songs, including Forever, Drown and Breakdown. He also co-runs a YouTube channel titled Ar'mon And Trey with his younger brother, Trey Traylor.

The influencer in a black sweatshirt. Photo: @armon.warren

Source: Instagram

Warren is famously known for being a co-founder of the popular YouTube channel, Ar'mon And Trey, with his younger brother. The channel was created in 2016, and since then, the two have been using it to share pranks, challenges, song covers and lifestyle videos.

Profile summary

Full name : Armon Warren

: Armon Warren Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 18 May 1997

: 18 May 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia, US

: Atlanta, Georgia, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5’8”

5’8” Height in centimetres : 172

: 172 Weight in pounds: 138

138 Weight in kilograms : 63

: 63 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother: Shiquita Hathaway

Shiquita Hathaway Siblings : 6

: 6 Relationship status : Single

: Single Children: 1

1 High school: Michigan Collegiate

Michigan Collegiate University : Michigan State University

: Michigan State University Profession : Singer, songwriter, YouTuber

: Singer, songwriter, YouTuber Net worth: $1.2 million

$1.2 million Instagram : @armon.warren

: @armon.warren YouTube: Ar'mon And Trey

Armon Warren’s biography

The artist in a pink tracksuit, black jacket and bling. Photo: @armon.warren

Source: Instagram

The famous singer was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States and belongs to a Christian family. His mother is named Shiquita Hathaway. She is a housewife while his dad is a businessman.

How many siblings do Armon and Trey have? They have five siblings; three sisters named Princess, Queen and Tina, and two brothers, namely Dwight Burton, a basketball player and Terrel, a YouTuber.

How old is Armon Warren?

The American singer is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 18 May 1997.

Career

Warren developed an interest in music at a young age. He started his career by collaborating with his young brother Trey on their self-titled YouTube channel, which they launched in 2016. Later on, he began uploading cover versions of songs by famous singers like Usher and Drake.

On 17 December 2016, he uploaded his first music cover video, Kiss it better, alongside his brother Trey on their joint channel. In 2017, the two released their debut song, She for everybody, featuring the famous artist Lil Perfect under the Yellow Ink label.

In 2018, they had several singles released, including Drown, Breakdown, Forever and Bags Right. The same year, the duo signed a deal with Warner Brothers, which helped release Warren's debut EP, Long Story Short.

The American singer has also done brand endorsement with several companies and brands, such as Versace. He has 3.5 million subscribers on the joint YouTube channel. On Instagram, he has over 2.1 million followers, and on Twitter, he has 35.3k followers.

How much is the singer worth?

According to Married Biography, Armon Warren's net worth is estimated to be $1.2 million. However, this figure is unverified.

Who is Armon Warren's ex-girlfriend?

The entertainer with his daughter. Photo: @armon.warren

Source: Instagram

The social media star is currently single. He previously dated an Instagram star and YouTuber, Esmeralda Senia Mariee, also known as Mamii_es.

Armon and his girlfriend started dating in 2019 but later broke up in 2020. They have a daughter named Legacy Dior. Armon Warren's baby was born on 5 April 2020. The duo used to co-run a YouTube channel called The Warren Familia.

How tall is Armon Warren?

Armon Warren's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres). He weighs about 138 pounds (63 kilograms).

Fast facts about Armon Warren

Who is Warren? He is a famous American singer, songwriter and YouTuber. How old is Armon Warren? He is 25 years old as of 2022. What is Armon Warren's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Taurus. Who is Armon Warren's daughter? His daughter is called Legacy Dior Warren. How tall is Armon Warren? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres. How much is Armon Warren worth? His net worth is estimated to be $1.2 million as of 2022. Are Armon and Trey biological brothers? Yes, the two are related by blood on their mom's side but have different dads.

Armon Warren is a young American singer and up-and-coming songwriter who has showcased his musical potential in the music industry. He is also a YouTuber and social media influencer with a massive following, particular on YouTube.

