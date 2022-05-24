Global site navigation

Dawson Day’s biography: what is known about Zoe Laverne’s husband?
Dawson Day’s biography: what is known about Zoe Laverne’s husband?

by  Ryan Omondi

Dawson Day is a prominent social media influencer from the United States. He rose to fame for creating entertaining content on TikTok and sharing his pictures and videos on Instagram. As a result, the content creator has accumulated a significant audience on social media platforms.

Dawson Day
Dawson Day is a successful content creator on TikTok and Instagram. He is also a family man, married to Zoe Laverne, and has a daughter.

Profile summary

Full nameDawson Brady Day
GenderMale
Date of birth26 May 2000
Age22 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthDanville, Indiana, USA
Current residenceFranklin, Indiana, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5' 7"
Height in centimeters170
Weight in pounds150
Weight in kilograms68
Hair colourLight brown
Eye colourGreen
MotherJami
Siblings1
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerZoe Laverne
Children1
SchoolGreenwood High School
ProfessionSocial media influencer and entrepreneur
Net worth$200 thousand
Instagram@dawsonday_1

Dawson Day’s biography

The renowned social media influencer was born on 26 May 2000 in Danville, Indiana, USA. He was raised in Greenwood, Indiana, USA, by her mother, Jami, and a man known as Eric Ramos. The celebrity has a stepfather known as John. Dawson Day’s sister is Ava Grace.

He graduated from Greenwood High School in 2019.

How old is Dawson Day?

Dawson Day’s age is 22 years as of May 2022.

What is Dawson Day’s zodiac sign? The social media celebrity’s zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Dawson Day’s profession?

He is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. The American entertainer boasts a considerable following on Instagram, where he regularly shares his family’s photos and videos. He is also known for posting clips about his routine activities and sometimes teaming up with his wife to create entertaining content for his audience on TikTok.

The Indiana-born celebrity released also owns a brand of apparel. He sells his merchandise on Zoe Store, an online retail store run by his wife, Zoe Laverne.

What is Dawson Day’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, he is worth $200 thousand. However, this information is not verifiable.

Who is Dawson Day's wife?

His wife is Zoe Laverne. The couple first met in 2018 through a mutual friend. After dating for a short time, they broke up, and Zoe went to Los Angeles to pursue her career. However, she returned to Indiana in 2020, and by November 2020, they reunited and started dating again.

Who is Zoe Laverne married to?

She is married to her longtime boyfriend, Dawson Day. Zoe and Dawson got engaged in May 2021 during their unborn baby’s gender reveal party, and they tied the knot on 5 October 2021.

Laverne is a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Is Dawson Day a dad?

Yes. He is Emersyn Raylee's father. Dawson Day’s baby was born on 30 September 2021.

Who was Dawson Day’s girlfriend?

Previously, Sarah Taylor was Day’s girlfriend. She dated the TikTok star before meeting Zoe.

What is Dawson Day’s height?

Zoe Laverne’s husband is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Moreover, the entertainer has green eyes and light brown hair.

Fast facts about Dawson Day

  1. When is Dawson Day’s birthday? The TikTok star marks his birthday on 26 May every year.
  2. Where is Dawson day from? He hails from Danville, Indiana, USA.
  3. What is Dawson Day’s nationality? He is an American national of white ethnicity.
  4. Does Dawson day have a brother? He does not have a brother but a younger sister called Ava Grace.
  5. Who is Zoe Laverne’s boyfriend? The YouTuber was Day's girlfriend before they got married in October 2021.
  6. How much is Zoe Laverne's husband worth? It is alleged that his net worth is approximately $200 thousand.

Dawson Day enjoys a thriving career as a content creator with an ever-growing online audience. He is also the husband of Zoe Laverne and Emersyn Raylee’s father.

