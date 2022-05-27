Dez Machado’s biography: age, height, sister, net worth, boyfriend

Dez Machado is a young social media influencer from the United States. She rose to fame after sharing her entertaining content on various social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. The entertainer is also known for being the younger sister of the social media personality Alexis Marie.

Dez Machado's interest in social media entertainment began when she was in the fifth grade; after she acquired her first phone. She was particularly interested in YouTube, and today, she runs two YouTube channels.

Profile summary

Full name Desiree Machado Nickname Dez Machado Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth California, USA Current residence California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 35-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 89-64-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Marianne Lucas Father Victor Lucas Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Ridgeview High School Profession Social media influencer Net worth $200,000 TikTok @d3zmachado

Dez Machado’s biography

She was raised in California, USA, by her mother Marianne and stepfather Victor Lucas. Her mother is a professional wedding photographer and videographer based in Los Angeles, California, USA. When is Dez Machado’s birthday? The YouTube star was born on 28 May 2004, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

The influencer grew up alongside her siblings Alexis, Victoria, and Rachel. Dez Machado’s sister Alexis Marie is also a YouTuber and social media personality.

The American TikToker schooled at Ridgeview High School. What is Dez Machado’s real name? She was born Desiree Machado.

What is Dez Machado’s ethnicity?

The social media personality is of mixed ethnicity. She is of white, Japanese, and Mexican ethnicity. Where does Dez Machado live? The young entertainer resides in California, USA, with her family.

Why is Dez Machado famous?

She is a social media influencer with popular accounts on Instagram and TikTok. The celebrity boasts approximately 660k followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares a lot of beauty and fashion pictures while endorsing brands such as Fashion Nova. She also posts about her daily routine and family moments.

The social media entertainer is also active on TikTok, where she uploads engaging content such as dance clips, lip-syncs, pranks, beauty tips, and other relatable videos. She has over 1 million followers on the platform now.

She is also a YouTuber with two channels. Her self-titled channel is the main one with about over 1 million subscribers. It was created in April 2015, and she uses it to share vlogs on shopping, fashion, family, and high school moments. Her second channel is called FIRST GEN. FIJI, and she does not use it regularly.

What is Dez Machado’s net worth?

The Californian-based content creator’s exact net worth is unknown, but according to Popular Networth, an unreliable source, it is estimated at $200 thousand.

Does Dez Machado have a boyfriend?

Desiree is seemingly single at the moment. However, she was previously in two relationships. First, she dated Renato. Dez Machado’s ex-boyfriend was her classmate, and he occasionally appeared in her YouTube videos. After dating for about two years, they called it quits in December 2019. She also dated another guy and the relationship lasted for around four months.

How tall is Dez Machado?

Dez Machado’s height is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her body measurements are 35-25-35 inches (89-64-89 centimetres). Additionally, she has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Fast facts about Dez Machado

Is Dez Machado Mexican? She is of mixed ethnicity; white, Japanese and Mexican. Is Alexis Marie related to Dez Machado? Yes. Alexis is the YouTuber’s older sister. What is Dez Machado’s height? She stands at 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. How old is Dez Machado? Dez Machado’s age is 18 years as of 2022. Who is Dez Machado’s ex-boyfriend? She dated her former classmate Renato. She was also in a relationship with another guy whose name remains a mystery. Why does Dez Machado have a belly scar? The scar is due to a car accident she had. When did Dez Machado start YouTube? She launched her YouTube channel in April 2015 but posted her first video in December 2015.

Dez Machado is a renowned social media influencer known for her entertaining content on TikTok and YouTube. She is also an Instagram celebrity with a gradually increasing audience on the platform.

