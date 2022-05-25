Welven Da Great’s biography: what happened to the Deez Nuts Guy?

Welven Da Great whose real name is Welven Harris, is an American musician and social media sensation. He came into the limelight for sharing short improv videos on the now-defunct app Vine. Deez Nuts has also collaborated with Nitro on the song Who Don't Got No B**thes?

Welven Da Great (L), Draya Michele (C) and Alex Gidewon (R) attend Draya Michele Host's Compound at Compound on March 21, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Welven Da Great has been cashing on his fame since his videos went viral. He has also been making club appearances across the US. Additionally, he is known for hanging out with celebrities such as DJ Khaled, Dan Bilzerian, and Amber Rose.

Profile summary

Real name Welven Harris Nickname Welven Da Great, Deez Nuts Guy Gender Male Date of birth 31 May 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Musician, comedian, internet sensation Net worth $600 thousand

Welven Da Great’s bio

Deez Nuts Guy was born and raised in Long Beach, California, in the United States. He has not disclosed much about his parents. However, he was raised by his aunt alongside his cousins.

He is an American nationality and belongs to the Christian faith. The Instagram star is of African-American ethnicity.

His cousins have stated that he was a typical kid growing up. The Instagram star had a great sense of humour and would entertain his family regularly.

He did not have a smooth childhood experience growing up because kids made fun of him. There have been speculations that Welven Da Great's disability was one of the reasons he was picked on and bullied in school by other kids.

How old is Deez Nuts Guy?

As of 2022, he is 34 years old. Welven Da Great's birthday is on 31st May of every year. He was born in 1988 in Long Beach, California. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

The social media sensation gained fame in 2015 after his short videos went viral. However, before he got famous, he worked as a genitor, cleaning washrooms.

Deez Nuts Guy went viral after his video Who Don’t Get No B**thes was uploaded on the now-defunct app, Vine. The short video was an instant hit and was shared across all major social media platforms.

Welven Da Great had amassed a considerable following on social media. He had over 1 million followers on Instagram. However, on 26th August 2016, he announced using his new Instagram account that his old account had been hacked. Currently, he has over 118 thousand followers on his new account.

As a singer, he has featured in the song Who Don't Got No B**thes alongside American rapper Nitro. Deez Nuts Guy would then go on a tour with his manager, Lefty, across the US to promote the song. He made appearances in different clubs and was pictured hanging out with A-list celebrities like Amber Rose.

How much is Deez Nuts Guy worth?

The Net Worth Portal alleges that Welven Da Great's net worth as of 2022 is $600 thousand. The publication has also alleged that he has amassed his net worth from club appearances, where he earns close to $4500 per appearance. However, the star has not disclosed how much he is worth hence this information is not official.

Is Welven Da Great dead?

There were speculations that he had passed away. This was after a video went viral of the star lying on the streets of Los Angles unconscious. However, this was not the case. Welven and his cousin uploaded a video, later shared by The Shaderoom, where he stated that he was alive and okay.

What happened to the Deez Nuts Guy?

Welven was recently filmed at a metro station near Skid Row in California. As a result, there has been speculation that the YouTube sensation is homeless and residing in the Skid Row community. However, these speculations have not been confirmed yet.

What is Welven a Great's height?

He is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Quick facts about Welven da Great

When is Welven da Great's birthday? The YouTube sensation celebrates his birthday on the 31st day of May every year. What is Welven Da Great's disability about? Although he has stated that he has a disability, he has not disclosed what the disability is about. Who is Welven Da Great's wife? He has been photographed with several women. However, as of 2022, he does not have a wife, and it is unknown whether he is dating anyone. What happened to Welven da Great? There are speculations that he is homeless. He was filmed in Skid Row in a metro station. However, these speculations have not been confirmed. Is Welven Da Great dead? He is not dead. He has been sharing photos on his Instagram page. What's Welven Da Great's height? He stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Welven Da Great, also known as Deez Nuts Guy, is an American social media sensation, comedian, and musician. His face has been on countless memes.

