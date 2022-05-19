Adegbenro Fagbemi’s bio: profile of APM's Ekiti governorship candidate

Adegbenro Fagbemi is a well-known guber candidate under the Allied Peoples Movement for the forthcoming Ekiti State gubernatorial election on 18 June 2022. He is also known for being Oyo State IPAC's chairman.

Adegbenro Fagbemi is the founder of Lead Consultant at Fagbemi Ikolaba & Co. He also worked at Global Fleet Oil and Gas Ltd.

Full name Fagbemi Peter Adegbenro Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 1962 Age 59 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Igboho, Nigeria Current residence Ibadan, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joseph Oyewole Fagbemi Ikolaba JP Children 2 Marital status Married Wife Oluwatosin Eunice Akinyenye High School Baptist High School, Saki. Oyo State University Delta State University, Abraka. Nigeria Profession Politician and businessman

Adegbenro Fagbemi's bio

The Nigerian businessman comes from Igboho, Nigeria, but resides in Ibadan, Nigeria. His father, Joseph Oyewole Fagbemi Ikolaba, died on 19 September 2009. His mother is also deceased. He is of black ethnicity.

How old is Adegbenro Fagbemi?

Politician Fagbemi is 59 years old as of 2022. He 25 September 1962, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Educational background

The Nigerian politician attended Baptist High School, Saki. Oyo State. He later enrolled at Delta State University, Abraka, where he graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance. He also has an Advanced Professional Diploma in Management Studies.

According to the information on his Facebook account, he also studied at Leadership in Disruptive Times, University of lfe, and Institute of Management Consultants.

Political career

The Nigerian politician is set to contest in the forthcoming 18 June governorship election under the Allied Peoples Movement in Ekiti State. He is among 16 candidates vying for the seat. Allied Peoples Movement party, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate in the 2015 Nigerian general elections.

Adegbenro has been in politics for several years. In 2019, he was the vice-chairman of Yoruba Youth Agenda, Oyo State. In November 2019, he was of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) Oyo State Chapter. Together with other officials, he advises the government, INEC and the Electorate on issues concerning political reforms in Nigeria.

On 17 August 2021, Adegbenro visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, Egbeda Local Government, where the voter registrations took place. They confirmed that the machines were working perfectly.

In addition, the team will make ensure the electronic voting system will be implemented during the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun governorship elections. It will also help pay for hitch-free polls in the 2023 general elections.

In March 2022, he was an observer at the National Rescue Mission( NRM) Oyo State Party Congress.

Who is Adegbenro Fagbemi's running mate?

His running mate is Akinyeye Oluwatosin Eunice. She is 46 years old.

Who is Adegbenro Fagbemi's wife?

The Nigerian politician is married to Oluwatosin Eunice Fagbemi. They have two children, a son Faruk Olamilekan Olaibi and a daughter named Anjolaoluwa Ogebamiji.

Fast facts about Adegbenro Fagbemi

Adegbenro Fagbemi is a Nigerian politician vying in the Ekiti governorship race under the Allied People's Movement (APM) party. He is also a businessman who owns Lead Consultant at Fagbemi Ikolaba & Co.

