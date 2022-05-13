Erica Ha’s biography: age, height, nationality, sisters, boyfriend

Erica Ha is a young American TikTok star and social media influencer who has become famous for sharing lip-sync, pranks, challenges and comedy related videos on TikTok. She boasts significant popularity on her TikTok account and various social media platforms.

The TikTok star posing for a picture. Photo: @erica.ha

Source: Instagram

Erica Ha is a famous social media influencer. She commands a massive following across various social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube. She also endorses various products such as MDSUN Skin Care and Marc Jacobs Fragrances.

Profile summary

Full name : Erica Ha

: Erica Ha Gende r: Female

r: Female Date of birth : 22 May 2004

: 22 May 2004 Age : 18 years old (as of 2022)

: 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : New York, United States

: New York, United States Current residence : New York City, NY, US

: New York City, NY, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Asian

: Asian Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’5’’

: 5’5’’ Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 115

: 115 Weight in kilograms : 52

: 52 Body measurements in inches : 34-27-35

: 34-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-69-90

86-69-90 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer

: TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $51,000

: $51,000 YouTube: erica ha

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Erica Ha’s biography

The social media personality was born in New York, United States. She is bilingual and can fluently speak Korean and English.

Who are Erica Ha's sisters?

The influencer was raised alongside two sisters, Evelyn and Emily. Both of her sisters are also TikTok stars and social media personalities. They often appear on her TikTok and YouTube videos. They are also famous as the Ha sisters.

How old is Erica Ha?

The social media influencer in a black hat. Photo: @erica.ha

Source: Instagram

The content creator was born on 22 May 2004. As of May 2022, Erica Ha's age is 18 years. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Erica Ha's nationality?

The TikTok star is a Korean-American national of Asian descent.

Why is Erica Ha famous?

Erica Ha is a social media influencer known for her lip-syncing videos and comedy clips on TikTok, where she boasts a significant following. Her first video on TikTok was posted on 15 November 2018. Currently, she has accumulated over 546 thousand followers and 10.8 million likes.

She has a YouTube channel created on 22 June 2021, with her debut video, A DAY IN MY LIFE AS A NORMAL TEENAGER, which she uploaded on 24 July 2021. Since then, she has consistently engaged her fans by uploading vlogs, pranks, Q&As and challenge videos. As of now, the channel has over 717 thousand subscribers.

Aside from YouTube and TikTok, she is also a famous Instagram personality with 390 thousand followers. She majorly shares her lifestyle and family pictures. She also uses the account to market various products.

She and her sisters have a joint Instagram account with over 163 thousand followers. They mainly use the account to share their pictures.

Alongside her sisters, they sell their merchandise through an online platform called Fanjoy. Some of the products they sell include hoodies, hats, joggers and T-shirts.

What is Erica Ha’s net worth?

No official source state how much the social media personality is worth. However, her net worth is estimated to be a little over $51,000. Her primary source of income is from TikTok and YouTube endeavours. She also earns a fortune amount from brand endorsements.

Who is Erica Ha's boyfriend?

A photo of the TikTok star and social media influencer in a yellow-black coloured top and denim trouser. Photo: @erica.ha

Source: Instagram

The famous social media personality is seemingly single at the present. However, she was previously in a relationship with Martin, a fellow content creator. The TikTok star confirmed that they recently broke up with her boyfriend via a YouTube video.

How tall is Erica Ha?

Erica Ha's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and her weight is approximated to be 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-27-35 inches (86-69-90 centimetres).

Fast facts about Erica Ha

Who is Erica Ha? She is a TikTok star, YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. What is Erica Ha’s nationality? She is an American national of Asian descent. What is Erica Ha's age? As of May 2022, the TikTok star is 17 years old. She was born on 22 May 2004. How tall is Erica Ha? She stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she has dark brown hair and eyes. Does Erica Ha have sisters? Yes, she has an older sister named Evelyn and a younger sister named Emily. Both of her sisters are social media personalities. Is Erica Ha still with her boyfriend? No, they broke up.

Erica Ha is a young internet personality who has made it big using her professional entertainment skills. Her unique and engaging content has earned her a significant following, especially on TikTok and YouTube.

READ ALSO: Mide Martins’ biography: age, siblings, husband, children, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Mide Martins’ biography. She is an actress, movie producer and model from Nigeria. She is widely known for her appearances in films such as Amerah, Onitemi and Haunted Pleasures. She made her acting debut in 2001 when she featured in Makan Je.

The actress has also appeared in numerous modelling and fashion shows in Nigeria. She is married to Afeez Owo, a renowned Nollywood actor and director, and they share two children.

Source: Legit.ng