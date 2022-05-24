Brace Face Laii’s biography: age, net worth, where is she from?

Who is Brace Face Laii? She is an American social media entertainer known for sharing diverse and engaging content on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. She is also famous for being the partner of Anayah Rice, a prominent YouTuber and TikToker.

American social media entertainer Brace Face Laii. Photo: @bracefacelaii on Instagram (modified by author)

Brace Face Laii has loved dancing ever since she was young, and venturing into social media entertainment provided her with a platform to showcase her talent to the whole world. So far, her content has captivated many people, and she boasts a massive fan following on different platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Laila Wiggins Nickname Brace Face Laii Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Portsmouth, Virginia, USA Current residence Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Anayah Rice School Homeschooled Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, and Instagram celebrity Net worth $200k

Brace Lace Laii’s biography

Where is Brace Face Laii from? The social media entertainer was born on 29 May 2004 in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA and was raised alongside two siblings. Her older brother is Lonnell Wiggins, but her younger sister’s name is unknown.

Her sister, however, occasionally appears in her videos. She also shares videos of her other family members, including her mother and stepfather on the channel.

As for her education, she was homeschooled.

What is Brace Face Laii’s real name?

The young YouTuber was born Laila Wiggins but is popularly known on social media as Brace Face Laii.

How old is Brace Face Laii?

Brace Face Laii’s age is 18 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where does Brace Face Laii live?

The TikTok sensation currently resides in Virginia in the United States.

What is Brace Face Laii’s nationality?

She is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Why is Brace Face Laii famous?

She is best known for her engaging content on social media, where she has a considerable following across various platforms. The American entertainer loves dancing, and her dance videos form a significant proportion of her social media uploads. She sometimes features Anayah Rice, a famous TikToker, in the videos.

She is on Instagram with over 2 million followers. She is also popular on TikTok, where she has more than 176 thousand followers. Her YouTube channel, PrettyLuh Laii, was created in December 2018, and it has over 200k subscribers. The channel is popular for diverse entertaining content such as pranks, dance clips, beauty tips and adventurous moments.

The celebrity dancer also runs a collaborative YouTube channel, Instagram page, and TikTok account with her partner, Anayah Rice. At the time of writing, their YouTube channel has over 322k subscribers and 11 million views total views.

What is Brace Face Laii’s net worth?

According to Wiki Bio Worth, the social media personality has an estimated net worth of $200 thousand. However, the source is not reliable because the information is not verified.

Who is Brace Face Laii’s girlfriend?

She is dating fellow social media entertainer Anayah Rice. The couple has been together for four years, and they seem to enjoy sharing their collaborative content on their respective social media pages.

How tall is Brace Face Laii?

She stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-34 inches (86-64-86 centimetres).

Additionally, she has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Fast facts about Brace Face Laii

Brace Face Laii is a popular entertainer on social media. She is recognised for posting pranks, dance videos, fashion/beauty tips, and other relatable content on social media accounts. She is also known for dating Anayah Rice.

