Julian Barboza’s biography: age, height, brother, ethnicity

Julian Barboza is an American YouTuber, TikTok star, model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. He is best known for sharing travel/lifestyle vlogs, lip-syncs, and pranks on his social media pages.

Barboza attends The Boys of Summer Tour 2021 held at Catch One on July 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Julian Barboza has found fame sharing content on TikTok. He is active on the platform and occasionally collaborates with his girlfriend.

Profile summary

Full name Julian Barboza Gender Male Date of birth 30 May 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Current residence Huston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Rosa Elizabeth Profession Youtuber, TikToker, social media influencer

Julian Barboza’s bio

Julian was born in San Antonio, Texas, in the United States. His parents raised him alongside his three siblings. He is close to his mother and occasionally features her in his YouTube videos. He has stated that he visits his home on a monthly basis.

He has two younger brothers. Julian Barboza's brothers' names are Angel and Gian, and a sister named Gemini. They have all been featured in his YouTube videos.

Barboza is an American national born and raised in the United States. He comes from a staunch Christian family.

How old is Julian Barboza?

As of 2022, Julian Barboza's age is 21 years. He was born on 30th May 2001 in San Antonio, Texas, in the United States. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Julian Barboza's ethnicity? He is alleged to be of mixed ethnicity, white-Hispanic. However, he is yet to speak about it publicly.

Career

Julian is a YouTuber, Instagram star, TikTok star and model. He has amassed a significant following online, sharing vlogs, pranks, lip-syncs, and travel vlogs on YouTube and his social media pages.

He started his YouTube journey in 2012. The YouTuber joined the platform on 19 December 2012. However, he did not post any video on the channel till April 2019.

He also collaborates with his girlfriend to create vlogs about their daily lives, challenges and pranks. His YouTube channel has over 310 thousand subscribers.

He has also amassed a considerable following on Instagram. His Instagram page has over 432 thousand followers at the time of writing. He is active on the platform and publishes his pictures and short videos weekly.

Julian is also active on TikTok. He has a considerable following on the platform, where he has over 1.9 million followers. He primarily posts challenges and vlogs on his TikTok page. Barboza is also active on TikTok, where he shares content weekly. He collaborates with his girlfriend in most of his videos on the platform.

Who is Julian Barboza dating?

As of 2022, he is dating fellow social media personality Rosa Elizabeth. Rosa, also known as Qtrosaa, was born on 29th January 2004 in Texas, United States. She is a social media personality who has found fame on TikTok. As of 2022, she has over 737 thousand followers on TikTok.

Julian and Rosa first met at a funfair in Huston, Texas. However, they had been texting each other before they met. Rosa stated that Barboza texted her during her birthday. The couple has been dating for more than a year.

Does Julian Barboza have a kid?

There have been speculations that Julian Barboza's son is Gian. However, this is not the case. Instead, Gian is Julian's youngest brother. The YouTuber has featured his younger brother Gian in a couple of his videos and sometimes babysits him.

How tall is Julian Barboza?

Julian Barboza's height is 5 feet 10 inches (155 cm)

Quick facts about Julian Barboza

When is Julian Barboza's birthday? He was born on 30th May 2001. As of 2022, his age is 21 years old. Who is Julian Barboza's son? He does not have a son. There have been speculations that his younger brother is his son, which is not the case. What is Julian Barboza's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches (155 cm) tall. Who is Julian Barboza's sister? His sister's name is Gemini. He has featured her in some of his videos. Who are Julian Barboza's brothers? He has two younger brothers named Angel and Gian. Who is Julian Barboza dating? He is in a relationship with Rosa Elizabeth, a social media personality.

Julian Barboza is an American TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media personality who has found fame sharing travel vlogs, lip-syncs and prank videos on his social media pages. He is popular on TikTok and often features his girlfriend, Rosa Elizabeth, in his uploads.

