Jacqie campos’ biography: who is Jenni Rivera's daughter?

Jacqie Campos is a famous actress and singer from the United States. She is popularly recognized for her various roles in television shows, including I Love Jenni, The Riveras and Chiquis 'n Control.

Campos attends the 32nd Annual Imagen Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Jacqie Campos is one of the daughters of the late Jenni Rivera. Her mother was a well-known singer, songwriter and actress. Jenni was labelled by various media outlets such as CNN and Fox News as one of the top-selling female artists in Regional Mexican music.

Profile summary

Full name Jacquelin Melina Marin Gender Female Jacqie Campos' date of birth 20 November 1989 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) Weight 60 kilograms (132 pounds) Body measurements 34-26-35 inches ( 86-66-88 centimetres) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Jose Trinidad Marin Mother Jenni Rivera Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Husband Michael Campos Children 4 Profession Actress, singer Net worth $1 million-$5 million Instagram @jacqierivera Facebook @Jacqie YouTube Jacqie Rivera

Jacqie Campos' biography

Johnny Rivera, Janney Marin A.K.A 'Chiquis' Rivera and Jacqie Campos during a press conference to announce the opening of Jenni Rivera's Women Refuge in Long Beach, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

The American actress was born in Long Beach, California, the United States of America, to Jenni and Jose Trinidad Marin. She has two biological siblings named Chiquis Rivera and Michael Marin. She also has two step-siblings called Jenicka and Johnny Lopez from her mother's second marriage to Juan Manuel Lopez.

Her mother died on 9 December 2012 in a plane crash near Monterrey in Mexico. During her childhood years, Jacqie and her sister Chiquis were molested by their dad. The incident was discovered several years after their parents had divorced. Jacqie Campos' father was later arrested in 2006 and sentenced to 31 years in prison after being found guilty.

What is Jacqie Campos' age?

The famous actress is 33 years old as of 2022. She was born on 20 November 1989, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

The famous actress started her acting career in 2011 when she appeared in the television series I Love Jenni. However, she became more prominent when she was cast in the 2016 television series The Riveras. She has appeared in other TV shows and currently has 5 acting credits under her name.

Apart from acting, Jacqie is also a singer. She has released a few songs Some of them include:

Amor Eterno

Existo Yo

Consequences

Even When It Hurts

Defender

Ex-Factor

La Razon

Hurt

In addition, she is active on social media, having a massive following on Instagram and Facebook with over 1.9 million and 621 thousand followers, respectively. She also has a YouTube channel with more than 343 thousand subscribers as of 2022.

Below is a list of television shows she has appeared in, according to her IMDb profile.

Year TV shows 2016-2019 The Riveras 2017 The Real 2013 Good Day L.A 2011-2013 I Love Jenni 2012 Chiquis and Control

What is Jacqie Rivera’s net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and 5 million. This value is, however, not official.

Are Jacqie Rivera and Mike Campos still together?

Jacquelin is still married to the love of her life Mike Campos. The couple wedded in November 2012 and has since kept their love alive. However, in 2017, there were rumours that Jacqie was planning to divorce her husband, but they later worked out their differences.

Jacqie Rivera’s kids

Who are Jacqie Campos' children? Jacqie and Mike have three children together. Their names are Jordan Faith, Julian Joy and Jenavieve Campos. She also shares a daughter from her previous relationship with Danny Yanez whom she dated from 2008 until 2011. Her daughter is called Jaylah Hope Yanez.

What is Jacqie Rivera’s height?

She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-88 centimetres. Additionally, she has brown hair and eyes.

Jacqie Rivera's new house

Information about Rivera's new house is currently not available. However, she lives with her husband in Los Angeles, California, the United States. The information available is of her older sister Chiquis who bought a mansion in California worth $3 million.

FAQS

How old is Jacqie Rivera? She is 33 years old as of 2022. How old was Jacqie Campos when she was abused? The American actress was only 8 years old. How old was Jacqie Rivera when she had her first kid? She was almost 20 years when she had her first child, Jaylah Hope. Jaylah was born on 18 November 2009. What does Jacqie Rivera do for a living? She is a well-known actress and singer. Is Jacqie Rivera still married? Yes, the American actress is still married to Michael Campos. What is Jacqie Rivera's net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and 5 million.

Jacqie Campos is a renowned American actress popularly recognized for her appearance in television series such as I Love Jenni and Chiquis 'n Control. She is also known as the daughter of famous American singer and actress Jenni Rivera.

