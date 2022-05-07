Brock Mikesell’s biography: age, height, who is he dating?

Brock Mikesell is a social media influencer from the United States of America. He is famous for his Brock and Boston YouTube channel, which he owns with his twin brother.

American social media personality (left) posing with his twin brother. Photo: @brockandboston

Source: Instagram

Who is Brock Mikesell’s twin brother? His name is Boston Mikesell, and he is also an internet sensation. The two have become popular across various social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. The joint YouTube channel that they run together consists of vlogs and pranks.

Profile summary

Full name: Brock Mikesell

Brock Mikesell Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20 May 2004

20 May 2004 Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Utah, United States of America

Utah, United States of America Current residence: West Jordan, UT, US

West Jordan, UT, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’4’’

5’4’’ Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Betsy

Betsy Father: Gentry

Gentry Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Education: BYU Online High School

BYU Online High School Profession: Social media personality

Social media personality Net worth: $1.2 million

$1.2 million YouTube: @brockandboston

Brock Mikesell’s biography

Brock Mikesell and his twin brother were born on 20 May 2004 in Utah, United States of America. Who are Brock Mikesell and Boston’s parents? Their parents are Betsy (mother) and Gentry (father). Their dad is a former managing director of Moxi Logistics but is currently a content creator. Their mom is an entrepreneur. The twins have an older sister Alyssa who is a YouTuber.

Brock is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is white. The internet sensation was raised in a Christian family that belongs to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mikesell was enrolled in BYU Online High School and was supposed to graduate in 2022, but he was held back.

How old is Brock Mikesell?

American YouTuber posing with his twin brother. Photo: @brockandboston

Source: Instagram

The internet personality is 18 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Brock Mikesell do for a living?

He is a YouTuber and social media influencer. He began being active on social media at a young age. Brock and Boston created their YouTube channel on 16 June 2016. The first YouTube they uploaded is called Cooking challenge!! fail.

The internet influencer and his brother began uploading entertaining videos such as vlogs and hauls, which were well received. Afterwards, they started uploading diversified content like pranks, challenges, and reaction videos. As a result, their YouTube channel grew immensely. Currently, they have over 434 thousand subscribers.

The twins usually feature their parents on their YouTube videos. They are also known for their family YouTube channel called The Mikesell Family, launched on 26 January 2019. The channel consists of videos concerning their family.

The social media influencer is also famous on Instagram. He has an Instagram account which he shares with his twin brother. They use the platform to share their photos and short videos about their personal lives. Currently, they have over 201 thousand followers.

Brock and his twin brother also have a TikTok account. They usually post entertaining videos such as pranks, lip-syncing, and dance videos. Presently they have over 520 thousand followers.

What is Brock Mikesell's net worth?

It is estimated that his net worth is around $1.2 million. However, this information is not official. He earns from his social media career. The twins also worked at a warehouse for some time, and have recently bought a house.

Who is Brock Mikesell dating?

The influencer with Kesley LeRoy going to prom. Photo: @brockandboston

Source: Instagram

The American online personality was in a relationship with Kesley Jade LeRoy. She is a YouTuber. Brock Mikesell and Kesley LeRoy started dating in 2019.

He uploaded a YouTube video on 6 June 2020 to introduce his girlfriend to his fans. According to the YouTube video, the internet personality said that he met Kesley in 2017 at a movie theatre. He usually features his girlfriend in his YouTube videos.

In March 2022, Betsy Mikesell, his mom, shared in the comments of her Instagram post that Kesley and Brock broke up.

How tall is Brock Mikesell?

Brock Mikesell’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). He has a body weight of 132 lbs (60 kg).

Brock Mikesell is a social media personality and YouTuber. He rose to fame due to his entertaining content on YouTube. The internet personality has a twin brother, with whom he runs the Brock and Boston YouTube channel.

