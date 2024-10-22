Nigerian Lady Celebrates as She Graduates From University, Lists Numerous Qualifications
- A Nigerian lady is celebrating her graduation from the university as she bagged a Bachelor of Nursing Science degree
- In a beautiful video shared on TikTok, the lady danced as she listed the qualifications she bagged alongside the degree
- Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her success in her endeavours
A beautiful lady graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Nursing Science degree.
Aside from the degree, the lady also listed her qualifications as she danced in a beautiful video.
In the video shared on TikTok by @_efemena, the young lady was all smiles as she wore her convocation gown.
She appreciated God for the graduation and said she survived successfully.
The lady said:
“POV. You’re a Bachelor. BNSC, RN, RM, RPHN, BLC, ECP, HSE, PPC, BONEP, ECG, my cv choke forget. God is the greatest. I survived successfully.”
Watch the video below:
Reaction as lady graduates
Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her success in her endeavours.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Justt oma said:
Bride price don increase. Another degree added."
@K.tadee said:
"Congratulations Efemena! I haven't met you personally in school but I really wish you success in everything you lay your hands on..you inspire me a lot,thank you so much."
@Victory James said:
"Please tell me I will get here soon..I didn’t get my admission this year."
@ami said:
"Aw I remember watching you back in 2020 when you were js starting school."
@Ifeoluwanimi Daniels said:
GEGE!! I've been here even before this journey and to witness this gave me chillsssssss. I'm happy for you efeee."
Babcock university graduate bags first class
In a related story, a man who graduated from Babcock University has revealed that he bagged a first-class degree.
In an X post, he flaunted his certificate confirming his grade and a medal he received from the school.
People who came across the post celebrated the young man and shared details of their academic journey.
Source: Legit.ng
