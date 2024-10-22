A Nigerian lady is celebrating her graduation from the university as she bagged a Bachelor of Nursing Science degree

In a beautiful video shared on TikTok, the lady danced as she listed the qualifications she bagged alongside the degree

Nigerian lady celebrates as she graduates from university. Photo: @_efemena

Source: TikTok

In the video shared on TikTok by @_efemena, the young lady was all smiles as she wore her convocation gown.

She appreciated God for the graduation and said she survived successfully.

The lady said:

“POV. You’re a Bachelor. BNSC, RN, RM, RPHN, BLC, ECP, HSE, PPC, BONEP, ECG, my cv choke forget. God is the greatest. I survived successfully.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction as lady graduates

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her success in her endeavours.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Justt oma said:

Bride price don increase. Another degree added."

@K.tadee said:

"Congratulations Efemena! I haven't met you personally in school but I really wish you success in everything you lay your hands on..you inspire me a lot,thank you so much."

@Victory James said:

"Please tell me I will get here soon..I didn’t get my admission this year."

@ami said:

"Aw I remember watching you back in 2020 when you were js starting school."

@Ifeoluwanimi Daniels said:

GEGE!! I've been here even before this journey and to witness this gave me chillsssssss. I'm happy for you efeee."

