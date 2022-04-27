Jenna Sinatra’s biography: age, boyfriend, relation to Frank Sinatra

Who is Jenna Sinatra? She is a famous American YouTuber, TikTok star and social media personality. She is also known for the joint YouTube channel she has with her boyfriend Will.

The YouTuber in a car. Photo: @jenna.sinatra

Source: Instagram

Jenna Sinatra is a well-known personality who rose to stardom because of her TikTok account, created in August 2019. Apart from TikTok, she has a dedicated audience on YouTube and Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name: Jenna Sinatra

Jenna Sinatra Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 May 2003

12 May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2022)

19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: New Jersey, United States

New Jersey, United States Current residence: New Jersey, US

New Jersey, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’4”

5’4” Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Will Devane

Will Devane High school: Southern Regional High school

Southern Regional High school Profession: YouTuber, TikTok star, social media influencer

YouTuber, TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

Jenna Sinatra’s biography

The influencer poses for a photo with her friend. Photo: @jenna.sinatra

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born in New Jersey, United States of America. She was raised alongside two brothers, one of whom is named Nick. Jenna Sinatra's dad and mom occasionally appear in her videos and social media posts.

The TikTok star attended Southern Regional High school.

How old is Jenna Sinatra?

Jenna Sinatra’s age is 19 years old as of 2022. She was born on 12 May 2003. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

The TikTok star launched her self-titled TikTok account in August 2019. She rose to stardom due to her lip-syncs, comedy, and challenge videos on her TikTok account. As of 2022, her TikTok account has already amassed 1.6 million followers and over 120 million likes.

The social media influencer has a self-titled YouTube channel, but she is more well-known for the joint channel she runs with her boyfriend. Their vlogs and comedy videos have enabled them to amass 655 thousand subscribers (and counting) to their channel.

Apart from posting her videos on YouTube, the American YouTuber also uploads her content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has 112k followers as of now.

What is Jenna Sinatra’s net worth?

According to Info Famous People, her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. This value is, however, not verified. She uses her popularity on TikTok and YouTube to promote various brands, including Casetify, Halara, Shein, and more.

Who is Jenna Sinatra’s boyfriend?

The popular TikTok star with her boyfriend. Photo: @jenna.sinatra

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer is currently dating Will Devane, who is also a social media star. The two have been together since 2019. Will is the best friend of Sinatra's older brother Nick.

What is Jenna Sinatra’s height?

The famous TikTok star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall, and she weighs about 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jenna Sinatra

How old is Jenna Sinatra? She is 19 years old as of 2022. How tall is Jenna Sinatra? She is 5'4" (163 cm) tall. Did Jenna Sinatra used to do gymnastics? Yes, she is a retired gymnast. Is Jenna Sinatra related to Frank Sinatra? The social media influencer is not related to Frank Sinatra. The two just share the last name. Who is Jenna Sinatra's boyfriend? Her boyfriend is Will Devane, a fellow YouTuber and social media star. What is Jenna Sinatra’s net worth? She is reportedly worth $1.5 million.

Jenna Sinatra is a famous American TikTok star, YouTuber and social media influencer. She has a massive following across various social media platforms, especially YouTube and TikTok.

