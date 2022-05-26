Katharine Luckinbill’s biography: who is Lucille Ball's granddaughter?

Katharine Luckinbill is a former American actress known for her role in the movie College Debts as Zoe. She is also widely known as the granddaughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Her grandparents were popularly known for I Love Lucy and Lucy and Desi Comedy Hour.

Katharine Luckinbill attended the Opening Night After Party for the Off-Broadway production of 'Dracula' at Sardis in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Katharine Luckinbill found her way into the entertainment industry at a tender age because of her theatrical background. However, Kate is no longer in the entertainment field.

Profile summary

Full name Katharine Desiree Luckinbill Nickname Kate Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 1985 Age 37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence White Oak Ln, Weston, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lucie Arnaz Father Laurence Luckinbill Grandparents Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Agnes Luckinbill and Laurence Benedict Siblings 4 Marital Status Married Husband Jeff Conner Education University of Miami Profession Actress Net worth $500,000

Katharine Luckinbill's biography

Kate was born Katharine Desiree Luckinbill in New York City, United States. Her father is Laurence Luckinbill. He is a renowned American actor, director, playwright and director. On the other hand, her mother is Lucie Arnaz, a popular entertainer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kate comes from a family of entertainers. Her maternal grandparents, Desi Arnaz 111 and Lucille Ball, were entertainers in the 1950s. Similarly, her maternal uncle Desi Jr is also an actor. Her grandparents from her father's side are Laurence Benedict Luckinbill and Agnes Luckinbill.

Who are Katharine Luckinbill's siblings?

The American actress grew up alongside his two older brothers, Simon and Joseph, and her stepbrothers, Nicholas and Benjamin. Simon is an artist and Joseph is a musician.

Educational background

Regarding her education, Kate attended Professional Children's School between 2001 and 2003 for her high school diploma. Later, she proceeded to the University of Miami, where she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Theatre.

How old is Katharine Luckinbill?

Katharine Luckinbill & mom Lucie Arnaz attended the Opening Night After Party for the Off-Broadway production of 'Dracula' at Sardis in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Katharine Luckinbill's age is 37 years old as of 2022. The American celebrity was born on 11 January 1985, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Cate is a well-known former actress. She was only 12 years when performed in a play with her mother. However, she only has two movie and TV show credits. They include:

College Debts (2015) as Zoe

(2015) as Zoe Captain Incredible (2006) as Crack Who*es

Lucille Ball's daughter has not been into acting currently. In 2018, she joined Desilu, Too LLC, a family business founded by the late Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The company was initially called Desilu Studios. In 1991, Kate's mum, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr created Desilu, Too LLC after their parents' deaths to administer their estates and mercantile Ball and Arnaz products. In 2019, Luckinbill launched The Lucy Legacy.

Before joining Desilu, Too LLC, Kate worked as a recruiter at Microsoft. She also worked as a corporate employee for JWT, Harpo Productions, 24 Seven Inc, Aquent, Amazon, and Indigo Slate, among many others. Currently, she is also a freelance recruiter.

What is Katharine Luckinbill's net worth?

According to Gossip Biography, her net worth is alleged to be $500,000. This value is, however, not verifiable. She has earned her wealth from multiple careers.

Is Katharine Luckinbill married?

Yes, Kate is married to Jeff Conner. Katharine Luckinbill's wedding took place in July 2016 in the Seattle Aquarium. The couple danced to Lucille Ball's favourite song, Make Someone Happy, at their wedding.

Katharine Luckinbill's daughter

The American actress does not have a daughter. Katharine Luckinbill's baby is a boy named Jeffrey Dodge Conner. On 28 May 2019, Kate's mother, Lucie, broke the news on her Facebook page. Dodge Conner is her first grandchild. The boy is three years old as of 2022.

What is Katharine Luckinbill's height?

Lucie Arnaz, Laurence Luckinbill, Katharine & Joe Luckinbill attended the Opening Night After Party for the Off-Broadway production of 'Dracula' at Sardis in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

The American actress is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs about 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Fast facts about Katharine Luckinbill

Who is Katharine Luckinbill? She is an American actress well-known as the granddaughter of Lucille Ball. How old is Katharine Luckinbill? The American actress is 37 years old as of 2022. What is Katharine Luckinbill's net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $500,000. Who is Katharine Luckinbill's husband? Her husband is Jeff Conner. When was Katharine Luckinbill's wedding? Jeff and Kate Luckinbill's wedding took place in July 2016 in the Seattle Aquarium. What is Kate Katharine's height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Katharine Luckinbill is a former American actress who became famous in her childhood because of her parents and grandparents. She is currently working at Desilu, Too LLC after her exit from the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Brace Face Laii's biography: age, net worth, where is she from?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Brace Face Laii's biography. She is a celebrated social media entertainer known for her engaging content. She is also best known for dating her fellow social media influencer, Anayah Rice.

Brace Face Laii was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA and was raised alongside her older brother Lonnell Wiggins and her younger sister. She runs a collaborative YouTube channel, TikTok account and Instagram page with her boyfriend, Anayah.

Source: Legit.ng