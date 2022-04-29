Young Ezee is an American YouTuber, actress and social media influencer widely known for her YouTube channel EZEE Vlogs. She mostly uploads comedy skits and content on her channel. She also co-runs another YouTube channel with her partner Natalie Odell.

Actress Young Ezee attends the Ellaé Lisqué Fashion Show at Exchange LA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta.

Source: Getty Images

Young Ezee is an actress who started her acting career in 2017 when she appeared in the television series Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking. She has since appeared in other TV series such as Living the Lyrics.

Profile summary

Full name: Young Ezee

Young Ezee Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 May 1993

12 May 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: United States

United States Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Lesbian

Lesbian Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 61

61 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Natalie Odell

Natalie Odell Profession: Actress, comedian, YouTuber, social media influencer

Actress, comedian, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million Instagram: @ezee

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Young Ezee's bio

Young Ezee attends the premiere of BET's "Boomerang" Season 2 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo by JC Olivera.

Source: Getty Images

The influencer was born in the United States. She grew up in Los Angeles, California, the USA, alongside her older brother Darnell. Her mother is known on Instagram as @foxxcee.

She currently resides in Miami, Florida, the United States, with her girlfriend.

How old is Young Ezee?

Young Ezee's age is 29 years old as of 2022. The American actress was born on 12 May 1993. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Young is an American YouTuber, comedian, social media influencer and actress. She started having an interest in the entertainment industry at a young age. Her grandmother purchased her a camera at the age of nine. She used it to film short films with her siblings.

In high school, she came out as a lesbian, which made her famous among her classmates. At around the same time, the comedian started sharing her posts on social media. She joined college after high school but dropped out of college in order to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

The YouTuber's fame soared when she produced and featured in sketches aimed at LGBTQ audiences. She used that opportunity to advocate for LGBT rights.

The famous comedian has a YouTube channel called EZEE Vlogs. She launched the channel on 25 February 2015. She usually uploads prank videos and funny comedy clips on her channel, which currently has over 708 subscribers. She also has another YouTube channel called Young Ezee TV, with 24.7k subscribers.

In June 2018, Ezee, along with her partner Natalie Odell launched another YouTube channel titled Ezee x Natalie. Here she posts lesbian-related content. The channel has amassed over 830 thousand subscribers. Additionally, she has been appearing on The Family Project collaborative YouTube channel since 2016.

Apart from posting her videos on YouTube, she also uploads her content on other social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has a massive following of 1.8m followers as of May 2022. In addition, she has more than 30 thousand followers on Twitter.

As an actress, she has starred in a few movies and television shows. Here are all of the movies and TV shows she has played roles in, according to IMDb.

2021: Kontaxt

2021: Living the Lyrics

2019: Spoof Deez as Alien

as Alien 2018: The Scholarship as Kendall

as Kendall 2018: Spotlight Live

2017: Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking

What is Young Ezee's net worth?

According to Biography Mark, the American comedian has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this is not a verified source.

Who is Young Ezee dating?

Young Ezee and Natalie Odell attend the "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" Screening in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maury Phillips.

Source: Getty Images

The American actress has been dating her long time best friend, Natalie Odell, since 2020. Young Ezee's girlfriend is an Instagram star and YouTuber. They first met on Instagram, and they became friends before they began dating.

Since then, they have been sharing photos of themselves together on their respective social media platforms like Instagram. They have collaborated on several comedic videos.

How tall is Young Ezee?

Young Ezee's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs about 134 pounds or 61 kilograms.

Fast facts about Young Ezee

Who is Young Ezee dating? Currently, she is in a relationship with her long time best friend, Natalie Odell. What is Young Ezee's real name? On all of her social media platforms, the actress uses Young Ezee. However, she has not stated whether that is her real name or a nickname. Who is Young Ezee? She is a well-known American YouTuber, actress, comedian and social media influencer. How tall is Young Ezee? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. Does Young Ezee have a son? Yes, she has a son called Aiden Isaiah. However, she has not disclosed any information about the son's father. How old is Young Ezee? She is 29 years old as of 2022.

Young Ezee is an American YouTuber, comedian, actress and social media influencer. She is skilled at creating entertaining content suitable for her online audience.

READ ALSO: Shallon Lester’s biography: age, height, husband, education

Legit.ng recently published an article about Shallon Lester. She is a social media personality, YouTuber, author and television personality from the United States. She rose to fame when she appeared in the famous 2010 MTV reality show, Downtown Girls.

Shallon Lester has a self-titled YouTube channel where she always posts videos on life coaching, lifestyles, celebrity gossip and dating advice. Shallon Lester is also an author famously known for her first fiction work called Hot Mess.

Source: Legit.ng