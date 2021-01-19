Dr Disrespect's wife Mrs Assassin's bio: age, height, real name

Dr Disrespect is a famous video-game streamer with a significant following on social media and various gaming sites. He has been in the limelight for years now. His spouse, Mrs Assassin, is also a gamer. Many people are curious about Dr Disrespect's wife because she seldom releases details of her personal life.

Guy Beahm and his spouse attend The Game Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Mrs Assassin is the name of Dr Disrespect's wife. The two have been married for years and sometimes show up at events together. Read on to discover more about Mrs Assassin's life, including her career, child, and height.

Profile summary

Name Mrs Assassin Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-28-38 Bra cup size 36C Shoe size 5.5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect Children 1 Profession Online gamer

Who is Dr Disrespect's wife?

Mrs Assassin is Dr Disrespect's wife. She is an online gamer like her spouse, and the couple supports each other through life's highs and lows.

How old is Dr Disrespect's wife?

Mrs Assassin's age is yet to be revealed to the public. However, it is assumed she is in her 30s. Her spouse, Guy Beahm, was born on 10th March 1982, making his age 40 years as of 2022.

Guy Beahm and his spouse attend the 2017 NOW TV Esports Industry Awards at the Brewery in London. Photo: @Matt Crossick

Source: Getty Images

What is Mrs Assassin's real name?

Dr Disrespect's wife's name is Mrs Assassin. While it is apparent that that is her gaming name, she is yet to reveal her real name to the public.

Is Dr Disrespect's wife Mexican?

The gamer's wife is not Mexican. She is of mixed ethnicity and has Filipino roots. Her family has roots in Malamawi, City of Isabela, Philippines. She was born and raised in the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She resides in California, United States of America, with her family.

Career

Mrs Assassin is an online gamer like her husband, but she is not as famous as he is. The two have worked on Twitch for years now. She is her husband's biggest fan, and supports him through thick and thin.

While she supports her husband, she keeps her life away from the cameras. Dr Disrespect's wife's Instagram account has over 73k followers, and she uses the platform to promote her husband.

Is Dr Disrespect still married?

The online gamer is still married to Mrs Assassin, whom he married in 2013. The two met while he was working at Sledgehammer Games. They dated for a while before exchanging their vows.

The couple's marriage has had its ups and downs. In late 2017, Guy Beahm admitted he cheated on his wife in the past. At one point, he took time off gaming and social media to work on his marriage.

Does Dr Disrespect have a kid?

Dr Disrespect and his wife have a daughter who is about seven years old as of 2022. Her father calls her Baby Disrespect, and she sometimes pops in during her dad's live streams. In late 2017, Mrs Assassin and her spouse lost a pregnancy.

How tall is Dr Disrespect's wife?

Dr Disrespect's wife's height is 5’ 5” or 165 centimetres, and her weight is about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

What does Dr Disrespect's wife look like? She is a petite woman with dark brown eyes and blonde hair. Her body measurements in inches are 36-28-38, she wears size 5.5 (US) shoes, and her bra cup size is 36C.

Quick facts about Mrs Assassin

She spoke up after her husband was temporarily banned from Twitch after streaming from a public bathroom and expressed her gratitude to his fans for supporting him.

While she is of average height, she appears quite short while standing next to her spouse because his height is 6' 8".

Dr Disrespect's wife is an online gamer like her spouse. Although she is in the online space, the mother of one keeps details of her life private, including her real name.

