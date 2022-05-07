Actor Joshua Lester's biography: age, school, net worth, movies

Joshua Lester is a popular child actor from London, England. He is best known for appearing in the TV series Topsy and Tim from 2013 to 2015, where he acted as Tim. The young celebrity has also been featured in other television series, including The CBeebies House Show.

The young Tim all grown up. Photo: @joshlesterrr

Source: Instagram

Joshua Lester began his acting training at the age of 6. He started off by taking drama lessons at the Sylvia Young Theatre School before his audition for the role of Tim in 2012.

Profile summary

Full name: Joshua Lester

Joshua Lester Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 16 April 2006

: 16 April 2006 Age: 16 years (as of 2022)

16 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom

London, England, United Kingdom Current residence: London, England, UK

London, England, UK Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Michelle

Michelle Siblings: 1

1 School: Jewish Free School

Jewish Free School Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $1.4 million

Joshua Lester's biography

The Topsy and Tim actors attend the BAFTA Children's Awards at The Roundhouse in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Joshua is a well-known actor who was born in North London, England. His mother is Michelle Lester, and he has a brother named Zac who is also an actor. The young actor has British nationality, and he is of mixed ethnicity.

When is Joshua Lester's birthday?

The young celebrity was born on 16 April 2006. His zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Joshua Lester?

Joshua Lester's age is 16 years old as of 2022.

Where does Joshua Lester go to school?

The child actor is currently attending Jewish Free School.

Career

Joshua is a young actor who is building a career in the entertainment industry. He attended Sylvia Young Theatre School, where he started taking drama lessons at the age of six. In 2012, he auditioned for the role of Tim. He had gone to audition for a voiceover before the producer told him to take the role of Tim.

Joshua Lester actor made his debut in acting in 2013 when he played the role of Tim in the television series Topsy and Tim. He starred alongside Jocelyn Macnab, who played the role of Topsy in the television series.

Jocelyn Macnab and Joshua Lester won the hearts of many fans with their acting skills. They gained more fame and soon began taking up other roles in other television series. Lester has appeared in two other television series.

Joshua Lester's movies and TV shows

Below are the actor's credits to date, according to his IMDb profile:

2017-2022: Raa Raa the Noisy Lion as Huffty

as Huffty 2019: The CBeebies House Show as Kid

as Kid 2013-2015: Topsy and Tim as Tim

What is Joshua Lester's net worth?

The stars of Topsy and Tim at the British Academy Children's Awards, at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London. Photo: Jonathan Brady

Source: Getty Images

His net worth is alleged to be around $1.4 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

What is Joshua Lester's height?

The British actor is approximately 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. That said, he is still a growing boy, so these numbers are subject to change.

Fast facts about the actor

Joshua Lester is a young actor who is still establishing himself in the profession. His performance as Tim in the television series Topsy and Tim made him famous.

