Gzi Wisdom’s biography: who is Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s girlfriend?

Who is Thomas Brodie-Sangster's girlfriend? Gzi Wisdom is an Australian-born model, photographer and Instagram personality. Gzi is best recognized on Instagram for her modelling, fashion outfit photos and outdoor activities.

A photo of the Instagram personality. Photo: @gziwisdom

Source: Instagram

Gzi Wisdom became more widely known after it came out that she was dating Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Tomas is a popular British actor known for his roles in the Maze Runner trilogy and The Queen's Gambit, among many others.

Profile summary

Full name: Gzi Wisdom

Gzi Wisdom Gzi Wisdom's gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 29 April 1996

: 29 April 1996 Age : 26 years (as of 2022)

: 26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia

: Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia Current residence : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Nationality : Australian

: Australian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 10’’

: 5’ 10’’ Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 148

: 148 Weight in kilograms : 67

: 67 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Olli

: Olli Mother : Jade

: Jade Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : Thomas Brodie-Sangster

: Thomas Brodie-Sangster Profession: Instagram star, model, photographer

Gzi Wisdom’s biography

The Instagram personality was born on 29 April 1996 in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, but later her family relocated to London, United Kingdom. She is the only child of Jade and Olli Wisdom. Gzi Wisdom's father was a popular psy and Goa trance musician from the UK. He died on 23 August 2021.

The Instagram star is an Australian national of white ethnicity. She comes from a Christian family, and she currently resides in London, England, United Kingdom.

When is Gzi Wisdom’s birthday?

The Australian model and Instagram personality poses for a picture in a blue leather coat. Photo: @gziwisdom

Source: Instagram

The Austrian photographer marks her birthday on 29 April annually.

How old is Gzi Wisdom?

Gzi Wisdom's age is 26 years as of 2022.

What is Gzi Wisdom's zodiac sign?

The Australian model’s zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Gzi Wisdom's job?

Who is Gzi Wisdom? She is mainly a model, Instagram personality and photographer. She is best known on Instagram for sharing her fashion outfit photos and outdoor activities, which has garnered her over 135k followers at the present.

Being Thomas Brodie-Sangster's partner

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Gzi reportedly started dating in 2016. However, Gzi started sharing photos with him in 2018. Since then, the duo have been frequently spotted at various premiers and public events.

Is Thomas Brodie-Sangster still with Gzi?

In August 2021, the British actor was spotted holding hands with Talulah Riley, a fellow British actress. The two were also seen posing for photos in a photoshoot during the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner. However, Thomas and Gzi are yet to confirm if they actually broke up.

The Instagram star posing for a photo in a flower garden. Photo: @gziwisdom

Source: Instagram

What is Gzi Wisdom's height?

She stands at approximately 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall, and she weighs around 148 pounds or 67 kilograms.

Fast facts about Gzi Wisdom

Gzi Wisdom is an Instagram personality, model and photographer. She rose to stardom on Instagram for sharing her modelling and lifestyle photos and outdoor activities. She is also famous for dating Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

